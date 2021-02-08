NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for February 8

Now that the NFL season is over, the NBA schedule will continue uninterrupted. Monday kicks off with an eight-game slate providing an NBA DFS player pool full of high-value selections. Among the 16 teams set to take the floor tonight are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who will be in action against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 PM ET.

Their encounter will be staggered with LeBron James and the 2019-20 defending Champions LA Lakers tipping off at 10 PM ET against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Would James, Antetokounmpo, or Jokic be wise centerpieces in your Monday NBA DFS lineup? With so many star-studded options in the NBA DFS player pool, it can be difficult to determine which players to start-or-sit.

Before finalizing any of the players for your NBA DFS Lineup, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Monday slate.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel picks

The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG/S - Ja Morant

FD- $7200 DK - $7500 | Opponent - Toronto Raptors | Proj Pts FD - 35.5 DK - 34.1 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.5x

NBA DFS value option Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant is a great NBA DFS value selection today for the point guard position. Morant is averaging 18.6 points per game this season. However, you can expect the 21-year-old to notch up his season totals, as his matchup against the Toronto Raptors aligns perfectly with his explosive style of play.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors both rank in the top half of the league in pace per game. This means that the court will open up for Morant to constantly drive to the basket with speed and earn easy layups. He takes over 50% of his shots within four feet of the basket, per cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: SG - Collin Sexton

FD- $6800 DK - $7100 | Opponent - Phoenix Suns | Proj Pts FD - 33.2 DK - 31.9 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.5x

NBA DFS value option Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton is a great NBA DFS value pick floating around the 7k range. Sexton has put up career-high numbers this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is averaging 23.6 points while shooting 48.7% from the field and an incredible 43.1% from three.

The 22-year-old has not scored less than 16 points all season and will have an offensive advantage going up against Devin Booker. Players guarded by Booker see an increase of 2.6% in their effective field goal efficiency, per cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: SF - Michael Porter Jr.

FD- $5200 DK - $6100 | Opponent - Milwaukee Bucks | Proj Pts FD - 31.1 DK - 32.0 | Value FD - 5.2x DK - 6.0x

NBA DFS value pick option Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is one of the more interesting bargains on the NBA DFS slate today. He has been inconsistent this season, but his ceiling is undoubtedly high.

Frank Vogel on Michael Porter Jr: "He's a pretty darn good player right now and a chance to be a star. ... He's a super talented guy." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 5, 2021

Porter Jr. could be in for a breakout game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been significantly worse on the road this season.

NBA DFS: PF/SF - Patrick Williams

FD- $4500 DK - $5100 | Opponent - Washington Wizards | Proj Pts FD - 27.1 DK - 26.3 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 5.2x

NBA DFS value pick option Patrick Williams of the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Williams is a great NBA DFS value pick who continues to outperform his listing price.

The rookie forward has found his role in the Chicago Bulls' offense, as he has scored 36 points between the last two games. Here's what his head coach, Billy Donovan, had to say about his small forward after Saturday's win:

"At 19 years old, he continues to grow and he played downhill, he was physical on drives and he got to the backboard and rebounded."

Look for Williams to continue his career-best scoring run as he is up against the Washington Wizards, who have the worst net rating in the NBA.

NBA DFS: C - DeMarcus Cousins

FD- $6000 DK - $7100 | Opponent - Charlotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 39.1 DK - 40.4 | Value FD - 6.5x DK - 5.7x

NBA DFS value pick option DeMarcus Cousin of the Houston Rockets.

DeMarcus Cousins is the must-have value pick in today's daily fantasy tournaments. With Christian Wood being out for tonight's game, the four-time All-Star will start in the center position for the Houston Rockets. As a starter this season, Cousins is averaging 14.6 points and 13.6 rebounds.

Rockets veteran DeMarcus Cousins steps in with Christian Wood out https://t.co/BG9XIdfFnm via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 7, 2021

Look for him to produce another impressive double-double performance tonight against the Charlotte Hornets, who will be playing in the second leg of their back-to-back.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Marc Gasol - C

FD- $3500 DK - $3300 | Proj Pts FD - 20.3 DK - 20.4 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 6.2x

Denzel Valentine - SG/SF

FD- $4400 DK - $4800 | Proj Pts FD - 26.3 DK - 27.8 | Value FD - 6.0x DK - 5.8x

Patrick Mills - PG

FD- $3800 DK - $4200 | Proj Pts FD - 24.1 DK - 24.7 | Value FD - 6.3x DK - 5.9x

Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome

One of the top NBA DFS value picks from Sunday Terry Rozier III of the Charlotte Hornets.

Sunday's NBA DFS slate was one of the more unique slates of the season, with all games finishing before 6 PM ET due to the Super Bowl. However, that did not slow us down.

All five of our value picks scored over double-digit points, including Terry Rozier, the fourth-highest scorer on the day, who finished with 26 points.

Here's a recap of how our recommended value players performed.

Do note that NBA DFS value picks are players you include in your fantasy lineups to offset the bigger name stars' larger salary price.

Terry Rozier: 26 points | 3 rebounds | 4 assists

Jordan Clarkson: 17 points | 5 rebounds | 1 assist

Mikal Bridges: 19 points | 9 rebounds | 2 assists

Gordon Hayward: 25 points | 5 rebounds | 3 assist

Myles Turner: 11 points | 8 rebounds | 0 assists

