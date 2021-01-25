NBA DFS: Top Fanduel and DraftKings value picks and targets for January 25

There are 20 NBA teams in action on Monday, allowing fantasy lovers to start the workweek with an NBA DFS player pool that is brimming with top-tier talent.

One of the possible NBA DFS players who will be taking the court is the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who will face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET.

However, the NBA DFS slate highlight sees LeBron James returning to his home state as the LA Lakers prepare to take on Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 PM ET.

Should Doncic, Jokic, or James be the main centerpiece in your Monday NBA DFS lineup? If so, what value players are available in today's player pool to help offset the costs of the bigger names?

In this article, you will find the top five NBA DFS value picks for today's games, determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performance.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks

Regardless of your daily fantasy strategy, the best NBA DFS lineups find the best value for your picks. Below is a list of the players who have a great value and will likely put up a strong performance in their respective matchups tonight.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Dejounte Murray

Advertisement

FD- $7600 DK - $6300 | Opponent - New Orleans Pelicans | Proj Pts FD - 32.6 DK - 33.3 | Value FD - 4.3x DK - 5.1x

Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spur

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs is a great NBA DFS value pick at the point guard position. Murray is seeing the most playtime of his career with 30.5 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old has taken advantage of his extended playing time with an average stat line of 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Expect Murry to have a big game against the New Orleans Pelicans who, in the last two weeks, have played the worst defense in the league. According to cleaningtheglass.com, the Pelicans are allowing 122.1 points per 100 possessions.

NBA DFS: SG - Kendrick Nunn

FD- $6500 DK - $6100 | Opponent - Brooklyn Nets | Proj Pts FD - 33.4 DK - 33.9 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 5.6x

Advertisement

Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami He

Kendrick Nunn has made the most of his opportunity in his increased offensive role with the Miami Heat due to Jimmy Bulter being sidelined.

He has averaged 22.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in his last three games.

Kendrick Nunn last 3 games:



22.7 PPG

5.7 RPG

4.3 APG

2.0 SPG



58.1 FG%

44.4 3P%

2.7 3PG pic.twitter.com/c3FrUL4m6v — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2021

Expect the 25-year-old to have another big scoring night as he will be matched up against James Harden.

Harden's opponents shoot a +11.3% expected field goal percentage when he is guarding them, via cleaningtheglass.com.

NBA DFS: SF - Michael Porter Jr.

FD- $6400 DK - $6600 | Opponent - Dallas Mavericks | Proj Pts FD - 32.1 DK - 32.9 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 5.0x

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. #1

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr. is an excellent NBA DFS value selection in the small forward position. The second-year forward is beginning to regain his rhythm after being out for ten games due to health and safety protocols.

Before Porter Jr.'s time off, he was averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Look for the 22-year-old to have a big game against the Dallas Mavericks as his minute count is back up to 30+ minutes.

NBA DFS: PF - Lauri Markkanen

FD- $6500 DK - $6500 | Opponent - Boston Celtics | Proj Pts FD - 31.9 DK - 30.8 | Value FD - 4.9x DK - 4.7x

Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls

Lauri Markkanen's listing-price of under 7k makes him a great NBA DFS value pick.

The 23-year-old is averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.

Lauri Markkanen was in attack mode ‼️



23 points | 10-17 FG | 3-8 3FG pic.twitter.com/AIurdPV5uP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 23, 2021

Expect Markkanen to have a big game against the Boston Celtics tonight.

Advertisement

NBA DFS: C - Enes Kanter

FD- $6500 DK - $6600 | Opponent - Oklahoma City Thunder | Proj Pts FD - 38.3 DK - 38.0 | Value FD - 5.9x DK - 5.8x

Enes Kanter #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Enes Kanter is a must-have NBS DFS pickup at the center position. He has been averaging just under a double-double since seeing an increase in his minutes after Jusuf Nurkic was sidelined with a broken wrist.

Look for Kanter to display an impressive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, as he will earn his fourth consecutive start of the season.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Devin Vassell. - SG/SF

FD- $3900 DK - $3800 | Proj Pts FD - 20.8 DK - 20.9 | Value FD - 5.3x DK - 5.5x

Joe Harris - SG/SF

FD- $4700 DK - $5800 | Proj Pts FD - 25.5 DK - 27.4 | Value FD - 5.4x DK - 4.7x

Isaiah Roby - PF/C

FD- $4500 DK - $4600 | Proj Pts FD - 25.9 DK - 26.0 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 5.6x

Yesterday's NBA DFS Outcome

Advertisement

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

Sunday's NBA DFS slate went mostly under the radar due to the NFL Conference Championship games. However, there were great performances from expected star players as well as some big-time outings from lesser-known value players.

Here's a recap of how our recommended value players performed.

Kemba Walker: 21 points | 5 rebounds | 4 assists

Terry Rozier: 7 points | 7 rebounds | 4 assists

Khris Middleton: 19 points | 8 rebounds | 7 assists

Chris Boucher: 12 points | 7 rebounds | 1 assist

Nikola Vucevic: 22 points | 13 rebounds | 4 assists