NBA DFS: Top Fantasy Picks for Friday, March 15

Los Angeles Lakers need LeBron James to have any chance of winning

Welcome to another day in the NBA. Yesterday, we had 6 great games to watch and there are a total of 6 games to look forward to tomorrow night. Let's analyze some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Wednesday's recap:

1. Oklahoma City Thunder 108-96 Brooklyn Nets

2. Orlando Magic 90-100 Washington Wizards

3. Detroit Pistons 74-108 Miami Heat

4. Memphis Grizzlies 111-132 Atlanta Hawks

5. Golden State Warriors 106-104 Houston Rockets

6. Utah Jazz 114-97 Phoenix Suns

Best performances:

1. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 31 points, 12-23 FG, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, and 5 TOs.

2. DeMarcus Cousins (Golden State Warriors): 27 points, 11-16 FG, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 4 TOs.

Worst Performances:

1.Reggie Jackson (Detroit Pistons): 8 points, 3-15 FG, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 3 TOs.

2. DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns): 2 points, 1-9 FG, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Wednesday's takeaways:

1. The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Brooklyn Nets in a tough game and ended up coming out on top, winning 108-96. The Washington Wizards continued their push for the playoff spot with another win over the Orlando Magic, 100-90. The Detroit Pistons lost a very crucial game against the Miami Heat in the fight for the playoffs, as they got blown out, 108-74.

2. The Atlanta Hawks won another game over the Memphis Grizzlies in a solid performance offensively, winning 132-111. The Golden State Warriors were without Kevin Durant but that did not hold them back as they won a superb game over the Houston Rockets, 106-104. In the final game of the night, the Utah Jazz traveled to face the Phoenix Suns in an interesting game but won it in the end, 114-97.

Thursday's matches:

1. Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers

2. Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

3. Sacramento Kings @ Boston Celtics

4. Los Angeles Lakers @ Toronto Raptors

5. Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz

6. Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

PG: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder):

Oklahoma City Thunder guard is one of the elite fantasy guards

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been performing really well this season, banking on the great performances by their stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook leading from the front. They are right now tied for the 3rd spot with the Houston Rockets, both having an identical 42-26 record.

The Thunder have won just 4 in their last 10 matches but are on a 2 game winning streak right now and Russell Westbrook has been on fire during it. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, with 23.2 points, along with 11.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. His shooting was terrible to begin the season with, but he has now come into his own and has been shooting really well since the All-Star break.

He has also been one of the best defenders in the league this season, averaging 2 steals a game. In the win last night over the Brooklyn Nets, Westbrook got himself another triple-double, scoring 31 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds. He even had 3 steals to place the icing on the win. His game has been going to the next level of late and he is probably the best point guard in the league right now. He should be on your DFS roster against the Indiana Pacers tomorrow.

Alternate pick: Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

