NBA DFS: Top Fantasy Picks for Wednesday, March 13

Philadelphia 76ers play a great game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Welcome to another day in the NBA. Yesterday, we had 6 big games to watch and there are another 7 games to look forward to tomorrow night. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Monday's recap:

1. Toronto Raptors 101-126 Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Sacramento Kings 115-121 Washington Wizards

3. Detroit Pistons 75-103 Brooklyn Nets

4. Charlotte Hornets 106-118 Houston Rockets

5. Oklahoma City Thunder 98-89 Utah Jazz

6. Boston Celtics 115-140 Los Angeles Clippers

Top performances:

1. Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets): 40 points, 14-20 FG, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block and 4 TOs.

2. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards): 27 points, 9-20 FG, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals and 3 TOs.

Worst performances:

1. Luke Kennard (Detroit Pistons): 2 points, 1-7 FG, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

2. Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz): 5 points, 2-9 FG, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 TOs.

Monday's takeaways:

1. Serge Ibaka and Marqueese Chriss were ejected in a shock loss for the Toronto Raptors where they fell 101-126 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Washington Wizards took a big step towards the playoffs, beating fellow playoff hopefuls Sacramento Kings, 121-115. The Brooklyn Nets won a blowout game to finally hand the Detroit Pistons their first defeat in 6 games, 103-75.

2. The Houston Rockets won their 9th game in a row, beating the Charlotte Hornets 118-106. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz in a closely-fought contest and won a low-scoring game, 98-89. The final game of the night was the Boston Celtics facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Clippers coming up with a huge win, 140-115.

Tuesday's games:

1. New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

2. Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers

3. Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls

4. Milwaukee Bucks @ New Orleans Pelicans

5. San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks

6. Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

7. Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Clippers

PG: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Portland Trail Blazers have been propped up by their stat guard Lillard

Damian Lillard has been one of the best guards in the league at this point of time. He has led the Blazers from the front and they are reaping the rewards, currently 5th in a tough Western Conference and have a 40-26 record.

They are currently 5th and have won 7 of their last 10 games, a lot of it due to some great basketball by Lillard. He is currently averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. In a win over the Phoenix Suns in their last game, Lillard scored 18 points and dished out 9 assists as well and had 2 rebounds as well. He had a bad shooting night, shooting 36.4% from the field and will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Alternate pick: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

