NBA Draft 2020: Sources indicate Orlando Magic might look to move up in the lottery, Detroit Pistons targeting a playmaker to lead their rebuild

With the NBA Draft 2020 approaching, teams across the league are exploring various options to improve their squads. The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons are two franchises whose team building will revolve around identifying talent in the upcoming event. On that note, let's take a look at the latest buzz surrounding the NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: Orlando Magic planning to move up in the lottery

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

The Orlando Magic are a playoff team, but have failed to progress past the first round of the postseason in the last few years. The Magic have a strong frontcourt comprising of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic, and are a forward away from being a strong challenger in the playoffs.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Orlando Magic are trying to move up in the lottery from their current position at No. 15. The Magic are looking to land top talent, and will be ready to compensate well to get a higher spot in the NBA Draft 2020.

.@dandbennett97 recaps his series looking at potential trade options for the #Magic and picked out his three favorite and most realistic: https://t.co/8H8SZ0WRme — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 1, 2020

Detroit Pistons prioritizing a playmaker in the NBA Draft 2020

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons didn't have a great 2019-20 NBA season. They had to trade star center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the move was preceded by an injury to their best player - power forward Blake Griffin. The Pistons are also set to lose Derrick Rose, who is hoping to join a contender in the NBA free agency.

With key players leaving or injured, the Detroit Pistons will now turn their attention towards the NBA Draft 2020 with a plan to rebuild for the future. According to sources, the Pistons are looking to add a playmaker in the NBA Draft 2020. As mentioned above, the Detroit Pistons risk losing Derrick Rose, and they will need a franchise point guard to start the rebuild.

The NBA Draft 2020 is loaded with playmakers, with talents like LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija, and RJ Hampton on multiple teams' radars. The Detroit Pistons will have to use their pick wisely if they plan on becoming a playoff team again.

🚨New first-round MOCK DRAFT with latest intel written in the notes



🏀This mock looks at how the draft could go if LaMelo Ball slips out of the top 3



📈Top 50 BIG BOARD—these are my personal rankings



📱Best viewed on desktop but mobile works great too https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 3, 2020

Also read: 5 biggest NBA trade moves made by the Houston Rockets in the 21st century