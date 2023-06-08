NBA Draft 2023 LA Lakers projections: Probable first and second round picks

After a slew of mid-season moves, the LA Lakers enjoyed a deep postseason run. However, it's clear that the Purple and Gold are in need of some young talent to round out their bench.

Fortunately, the LA Lakers have the 17th and the 47th picks in the 2023 NBA draft, giving them two opportunities to add some fresh talent to their rotation. With their 17th pick, the Lakers will be selecting a player who will likely slide down some other team's draft board to drop outside of the lottery.

Or, the Lakers could look to secure a player who they believe can bring immediate upside to their roster ahead of next season. With that being said, let's look at some potential options with each draft pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers first-round options

Jett Howard

Jett Howard, Rutgers v Michigan

The first player who could make sense for the LA Lakers is Michigan Wolverines product Jett Howard. After an impressive collegiate season, Howard will enter the NBA with legitimate three-level scoring potential while also having some on-ball creation skills, too.

Most mock drafts have Howard going in the 16-22 region of the first round, so the Lakers taking him with the 17th pick wouldn't be much of a reach. Furthermore, Jett Howard's size and length will give the Lakers another player who can operate as a disruptor on the perimeter.

Kobe Bufkin

2023 NBA Draft Combine

Kobe Bufkin is a versatile combo guard with solid athleticism but is still raw in terms of his ability to initiate an offense and create high-quality looks for himself and others. As such, the Lakers would likely need to be patient with him as he acclimates to the NBA level and improves.

Unfortunately, any team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis isn't looking for a development project. Yet, if the Lakers have one eye on their future, Bufkin could be a solid addition.

Ben Sheppard

Ben Sheppard is widely viewed as the best shooter in this year's draft class. According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Belmont product's stock has been rising since he began attending workouts for teams, too.

"Scouts and executives suddenly started to take his 18.8 points and 58.2 true shooting percentage at Belmont more seriously after he torched groups of second-round prospects in Chicago," Wasserman wrote.

If Sheppard is still on the board for the Lakers at 17, they should certainly look at adding him to their roster, considering their struggles when shooting from deep last season.

LA Lakers second-round options

Andre Jackson Jr.

San Diego State v Connecticut

Andre Jackson Jr. would need to tumble down the second round to be available with the 47th pick. However, given his reputation for being a non-shooter, there's a real chance teams whiff on the UCONN product.

If the LA Lakers are looking to improve their point-of-attack defense, with a young and hungry wing, the New York Native would make perfect sense as a late-draft pick-up.

Julian Strawther

Connecticut v Gonzaga

Finding a reliable player so late in the second round is never easy. However, if Julian Strawther is available at 47, he would be a no-brainer. Considering the Lakers' need for spot-up shooters and movement shooters, the Gonzaga product would slot right into their rotation.

Unfortunately, Strawther is projected to go in the early 40s, so the Lakers might need to try and move up a couple of spots if they want to ensure he winds up on the Golden Coast next season.

Terquavion Smith

NC State v Creighton

According to reports, the Lakers are intending to try out Terquavion Smith. Given the rookie's upside when running pick-and-roll actions, and his ability to knock down tough shots, the Lakers might find they like the microwave scoring he could potentially provide at the NBA level.

Still, it remains to be seen if the LA Lakers use both of their upcoming draft picks or if they end up being packaged on draft night.

Poll : 0 votes