NBA Draft 2023 odds, predictions, betting tips, and more

The NBA Finals are over and the Denver Nuggets won the 2022-23 title. The NBA’s next biggest event is the Draft. It takes place on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

The draft also provides many opportunities to wager. There are multiple props and ways you can bet on the action. Let’s take a look at some of the odds and predictions heading into Thursday night.

Player Odds and Predictions

Victor Wembanyama is expected to go No. 1. He is listed as a -20,000 favorite to be drafted first.

Scoot Henderson, who played for the G-League Ignite, is listed as second at a longshot of 50/1. Brandon Miller, a freshman out of Alabama, is listed third at 100/1.

The odds for the second pick are much closer. The Charlotte Hornets have the second pick in this year’s draft. Henderson is listed as the favorite at -150. Miller is at +110 to go second. Amen Thompson is third at 50/1.

The odds flip for the third overall pick. The Portland Trail Blazers select third. Miller is listed at -145. Henderson is +110 to go third.

You can also bet on who will go fourth and fifth overall. Amen Thompson, from Overtime Elite, is projected to go ahead of his twin brother, Ausar. He is -130 to be drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets.

Cam Whitmore, a freshman out of Villanova, is expected to go fifth to the Detroit Pistons. He is listed at +100.

Other draft props and betting tips

There are other ways you can wager on the NBA Draft. For instance, you can take each player on where they will be drafted.

You can bet Whitmore to go over or under 5.5. He is +240 to go over 5.5. Some mock drafts have the Villanova guard going around seven. There could be some value in taking the over at that price.

Gradey Dick from Kansas is another intriguing prospect. His over/under is listed at 10.5. He is -250 to go over and +190 to go before 10. It would be a tougher bet as most mocks have him going around 15.

There are also odds on a player to be drafted in the top five and top 10. There is not a ton of value on these props. Wembanyama and Henderson are not available to bet on these props. And three other players are listed as odds on (minus prices) favorites to go in the top five.

Another fun prop is the exact top-three order. You can attempt to guess the correct order of the first three picks of the draft. Wembanyama, Henderson and Miller are the projected top three and is -140. You can switch Miller ahead of Henderson and get odds of +115.

