NBA Draft 2023 order: List of picks by team

The NBA draft is on Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will air on ESPN and ABC on Thursday. Both rounds will air live and the coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to go first overall to the San Antonio Spurs. He has been the talk of this draft for months and will be the headline.

2023 NBA Draft: First-round order

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

2023 NBA Draft: Second-round order

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

- Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

- Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers forfeited their second-round draft picks after violating tampering rules during free agency. The order is as above unless a team decides to exercise a right to swap picks.

Players are often traded on NBA draft night, as teams look to go higher to pick players they particularly desire.

Poll : 0 votes