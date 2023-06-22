NBA Draft 2023 Trades: All trades done today so far

Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, there have been an array of trades made throughout the league. Some have been big swings, while others are smaller moves that could lead to something to bigger.

With only a few hours to go until the NBA Draft begins, here is a breakdown of all the moves that have happened thus far.

All trades leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft:

* LA Lakers acquire No. 40 pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the No. 47 pick and cash considerations.

* Three-team trade: Boston Celtics receive Kristaps Porzingis, the No. 25 pick and a future first-round pick. Memphis Grizzlies receive Marcus Smart. Washington Wizards receive Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the No. 35 pick.

* Denver Nuggets trade 2024 first-round pick and No. 40 pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for No. 29 and No. 32 pick.

* Denver Nuggets acquire least favorable of OKC Thunder's 2024 first-round picks, the No. 37 pick, and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for a protected first-round pick in 2029.

* The Golden State Warriors send Jordan Poole, a first-round pick in 2030, a second-round pick in 2027, and Ryan Rollins to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

