NBA Draft Combine 2021: Date, location, TV schedule, and where to watch

Despite the excitement around the playoffs, attention has already started to turn toward the offseason and the NBA Draft Combine 2021.

Unlike normal proceedings, the 2020 draft combine had to be held virtually. Teams surveyed the upcoming prospects from whom they would later choose. Anthony Edwards would become the No.1 pick. This time around, however, the setting will be slightly more normal with team personnel able to be back in the gym to evaluate the players in person.

2021 NBA Draft Combine (June 21-27) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/lG1mG0gPyW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

In this article, we will run down all the important information regarding the upcoming NBA Draft Combine and where you can tune in.

Where and when will the NBA Draft Combine 2021 take place?

Top draft pick Evan Mobley shoots jumper against Oregon

The NBA Draft Combine 2021 begins on Monday, 21st June and runs through until Sunday the 27th June. It will take place at the Windtrust Arena in Chicago and will involve players partaking in strength and agility testing, as well as playing in five v-five scrimmages.

Some notable draft prospects will not be attending the event, such as projected No.1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and potential top-four pick Jalen Suggs. Franz Wagner, tipped to be a lottery pick, also won't be in Chicago.

Overall, though, 69 players will feature at the NBA Draft Combine 2021. Other top selections who are set to appear include Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes. Quite often, however, the top picks don't participate in scrimmage play.

Headed to the NBA Draft Combine, where 3 years ago a skinny wing from Maryland named Kevin Huerter impressed in scrimmages and decided to keep his name in the draft. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 21, 2021

The event is crucial to players wanting to improve their current standing among teams' predictions for where they stand. Scrimmage play is the perfect opportunity for prospects to stand out from the crowd and for those on the perimeter of first-round selection to cement their place.

Where to watch the NBA Draft Combine 2021?

All of the Combine's events will be broadcast across ESPN's various platforms and channels. ESPN will also televise the NBA Draft Lottery, which takes place on Tuesday, June 22nd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Seeing future prospects battle against one another in a scrimmage is a must for diehard fans and will provide exclusive insight into their play. It's also the perfect time-filler while waiting for the playoff games to start.

ESPN 2 will show five-on-five games on the 24th of June while the following day's games will be broadcast on ESPNU. These will be at 3PM and 7PM ET each day.

