NBA draft combine: Top 3 prospects who raised their stock on Day 2 feat. Carter Bryant

With the NBA draft combine underway, a host of young, promising basketball talents are getting to showcase their physical attributes and skill progression in front of the league's scouts, coaches, and executives. This past Wednesday was Day 2 of the draft combine, and some draft applicants have now built upon the positive impression that they've already established.

A number of prospects have stood out thanks to their measurements, their performance in the various physical tests, and the know-how that they have displayed on the hardcourt. Here are three young hoopers that have already made a name for themselves.

Top three prospects from Day 2 of the NBA draft combine

Carter Bryant

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Oregon at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Heading into the NBA draft combine, observers kept a close eye on certain players who were grappling with a major decision: to withdraw from the draft and return to the college scene or to go all the way with the proceedings. Among a group of players who decided to stay in the draft was Carter Bryant, who commanded attention in his freshman year at Arizona thanks to his physical gifts and intangibles.

Now that Bryant — a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward — has fully committed to the draft, scouts will have more incentive to factor him into plans for their teams' short-term and long-term future. Going in Bryant's favor as well is the fact that he rose to no. 14 on the most recent ESPN mock draft.

Maxime Raynaud

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Louisville vs Stanford - Source: Imagn

In an era when sweet-shooting big men are a necessity rather than a luxury, Maxime Raynaud is making many heads turn with his skill set. On Wednesday, the 7-foot youngster from Stanford put up 20 points and nine rebounds, letting everyone at the combine witness firsthand how smooth his touch was and how quick his feet could be.

In recent mock drafts, the 22-year-old Raynaud has landed in the late first round or the early second round. His performance on Day 2 of the combine — along with subsequent strong displays — could be prodding some teams to take him earlier.

Tahaad Pettiford

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Week - San Antonio - Source: Getty

Among the many outstanding scorers who went all out on Wednesday, no one torched the nets better than Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford. The 6-foot-1 guard had a 23-point performance off four made three-pointers and 50% shooting from beyond the arc.

What Pettiford lacks in height is ably compensated by his athleticism. During the scrimmages, he maximized his speed and agility to score off impressive finishes and showcase the range of his shot-making. The cherry on top: Pettiford logged the second highest vertical leap among all players at the combine.

