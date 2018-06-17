NBA DRAFT DECISIONS: LA Clippers

The Clippers have two lottery picks. What should they do? Keep them? Trade them?

mihail.kancharlaa CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 14:41 IST

The Clippers find themselves in a unique situation as they are trying to do a rebuild while still remaining competitive for playoff contention. As we all know the team traded away their star Blake Griffin this past season in exchange for a 2018 Pistons pick, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. The team now has two picks in the lottery, however there is some talk about whether the Clippers should keep both picks or package them to get into the top 10. For years the Clippers have been known as the other team of Los Angeles. Could this offseason push them over the edge with rumours of Kawhi and Lebron? For now we will focus on what their options are for this upcoming draft.

Clippers v Bulls

Option #1: Draft Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton can be the starting point guard for the Clippers moving forward. My mock draft along with others have him being available for the Clippers by the 12th selection. The Clippers will be getting an improved version of Patrick Beverley. Like Beverley, Sexton offers a very high defensive intensity. He is a bulldog on the court, constantly trying to outwork others and constantly looking to improve his game. For the Clippers, you can build with him and a potential wing player like either of the Bridges or Lonnie Walker IV with their other lottery pick to build a nice young core. He will develop into a nice two-way player in the NBA.