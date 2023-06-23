NBA Draft grades by team: Which teams won the draft?

The NBA draft is over, and 58 prospects are beginning their NBA journeys. The draft had multiple trades, mostly for picks and rights to drafted players. There were very few big surprises, and no big names were traded for picks despite speculation.

Let’s take a look at how each team fared in the draft as we grade all 30 teams.

NBA draft grades by team: Which teams won the night?

Atlanta Hawks: B+

The Hawks took two shooting guards out of the Big Ten. In the first round, they drafted Kobe Bufkin out of Michigan. Then they added Seth Lundy from Penn State. Bufkin was rising up the boards, and the Hawks got value drafting him at 15.

Boston Celtics: B

The Celtics made a trade to move back and took forward Jordan Walsh out of Arkansas. He can help the Celtics on the wing and be a perimeter defender.

Brooklyn Nets - A-

Brooklyn had two first-round picks and a second-ound choice. They drafted guard Dariq Whitehead out of Duke, forward Jalen Wilson out of Kansas and forward Noah Clowney out of Alabama. All three played big-time college basketball. Wilson could be an immediate scorer in the wing that fits nicely next to Mikal Bridges.

The Hornets ended up making four picks. Forward Brandon Miller headlines their class at No. 2. Miller is a knockdown shooter who will be a scoring force. They also took guard Nick Smith Jr., who struggled with injuries at Arkansas but has the talent potential to be an All-Star.

Chicago Bulls: C

The Bulls forfeited their second-round pick due to tampering violations. They traded back into the second round and drafted forward Julian Phillips out of Tennessee.

The Cavs went with potential, taking forward Emoni Bates with their second-round choice. Bates was a prized recruit but struggled to find his place in big league college basketball. They are betting on a late round steal with Bates.

Dallas Mavericks: A

The Mavericks traded back two places and took Dereck Lively out of Duke. The 7-foot center will give the Mavs an athletic big to help their frontcourt. They also got a steal with Olivier Maxence-Prosper. The Marquette forward has a lot of potential and athleticism.

The NBA champs made some trades and ended up with a late first-round pick and two second-rounders. They took guard Julian Strawther out of Gonzaga with the 29th pick. He could fit in nicely with the deep Nuggets roster.

Detroit Pistons: A

They took guard Ausar Thompson with the fifth pick. He is athletic and the better passer and playmaker amongst the twin brothers. Detroit added the athleticism of point guard Marcus Sasser with the 25th pick.

Golden State Warriors: B+

The Warriors got a ton of value with the penultimate pick in the draft. They got a first-team All-America talent in forward Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Indiana. They also took guard Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara to add more shooting.

Houston Rockets: A+

The Rockets missed out on Victor Wembanyama, but they did a lot with their two first-rounders. They got the super-athletic Amen Thompson to bolster their already explosive backcourt. They then got forward Cam Whitmore at 20. Whitmore was rated as a top 10 talent but slid down the draft allowing the Rockets to plenty of value at 20.

The Pacers drafted four players, two in each round. Forward Jarace Walker heads the class. He is a huge force that was expected to go higher in the draft. Guard Isaiah Wong could be a sneaky steal in the second round.

LA Clippers: D+

The Clippers took guard Kobe Brown and forward Jordan Miller. Both are potential scorers but need some developing to contribute on the NBA level.

LA Lakers: B

The Lakers drafted two young players who will attempt to make the roster led by veterans. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino went to LA at 17. He could be a backup playmaker the Lakers develop much like Austin Reaves. They also took forward Maxwell Lewis in the second round.

Memphis Grizzlies: D

The Grizzlies took forward G.G. Jackson, who led South Carolina in scoring during his freshman season. He will be a development prospect.

Miami Heat: A+

The Heat took swingman Jamie Jaquez Jr out of UCLA. He is a gritty competitor who can fill it up from the paint and midrange. He needs to keep improving his 3-point shot but is a perfect fit for Heat culture.

Milwaukee Bucks: B+

The Bucks took forward Chris Livingston from Kentucky with the last pick of the draft. They also got UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr., who was a standout during their national title run.

The T’Wolves took forward Leonard Miller from the G League Ignite at 33. They then added guard Jaylen Clark from UCLA later. Clark is coming off a serious injury that ended his college career.

New Orleans Pelicans: A

The Pelicans grabbed Jordan Hawkins out of UConn. The guard was a huge leader in the national title run. He could be a great shooting aid to the Pels offense.

New York Knicks: N/A

The Knicks did not have a selection in this year’s draft due to trades.

OKC Thunder: A

The Thunder love prospects and draft picks. They took guard Cason Wallace out of Kentucky after trading up for the 10th pick. He has length to fit in with the Thunder. They also got value with forward Keyontae Johnson in the second round.

The Magic had two picks in the top 11. They took guard Anthony Black out of Arkansas at six. He needs to improve his shooting but can be a playmaker with size for the Magic. Orlando then reached for forward Jett Howard at 11. He was not expected to go in the lottery.

Philadelphia 76ers: F

The Sixers lost their second-round pick due to violating tampering rules.

Phoenix Suns: C

The Suns need depth. They didn’t have many options with the 52nd pick. They took forward Toumani Camara out of Dayton.

Portland Trail Blazers: A

The Blazers took guard Scoot Henderson at three. Many believe he was the second best player in the draft. They also added forward Kris Murray who can score at the 23rd pick. They got potential value with guard Rayan Rupert from the New Zealand Breakers.

Sacramento Kings: C

The Kings reached a bit for guard Colby Jones with the 34th pick. They then took forward Jalen Slawson out of Furman late in the second round.

San Antonio Spurs: A+

It may have been the easiest pick since LeBron James. The Spurs took Victor Wembanyama, and if he lives up to the hype, it may be the best overall pick in decades.

Toronto Raptors: A

The Raptors added one of the best shooters in the draft with Gradey Dick out of Kansas. He can fit in the rotation immediately.

Utah Jazz: A+

The Jazz were one of the winners of the draft. They took three first-round picks, and all three players had high talent evaluations. Forward Taylor Hendricks was supposed to go higher than where Utah got him at nine. They also added scorers Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

Washington Wizards: A

The Wizards get credit for all the moves they are making around and before the draft. They traded up to draft Wembanyama’s French teammate Bilal Coulibaly, a small forward, with the seventh pick.

