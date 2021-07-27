NBA Draft: LA Lakers' top 5 realistic targets at pick no.22

LeBron James was knocked out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career thus far this year. The LA Lakers have in recent weeks been linked to a number of free agents, but will inadvertently need to let go off multiple assets in order to see widespread improvement in the roster. The likes of Dennis Schroder, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Montrezl Harrel are all players who might as well not return to the roster for next year.

Regardless, the LA Lakers also possess the overall no. 22 pick at the upcoming NBA draft and will be looking to use it wisely to add a useful rookie who can join their rotation. In this article, we look at five realistic targets that the LA Lakers can go for in the upcoming NBA draft.

NBA Draft: Five realistic targets for the LA Lakers’ no. 22 pick

The NBA class of 2021 has already been said to be one of the better draft classes of recent years. With top prospects such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley expected to be snapped up quickly, there are a range of prospects who can be viewed as potential additions to an already impressive roster. In this article, we look at five of the most realistic prospects that they can go for:

#5 Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Estimated to be the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by ESPN, Corey Krispert is a small forward considered to be one of the best shooters in the 2021 NBA draft class. The LA Lakers will be adding a forward who shot at over 43% last year and averaged more than 18 points.

He is a versatile defender who looks capable of developing into an elite shooter and will be an extremely lucky pick for the LA Lakers at no. 22, if available. Kispert has played four years in college and has played against some of the top young players who have already made a name for themselves in the NBA.

#4 Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU

Nah-Shon Hyland has already worked out with the LA Lakers and is one of the players they are reportedly looking at before the 2021 NBA draft. Nah’Shon Hyland is not one of the already-formed players in the draft but has shown potential to become an elite two-way player.

Alabama State v VCU

The LA Lakers will have a capable three-point shooter who will have to gain weight over the next couple of seasons and will be sorting out a problem position (PG) as well. Dennis Schroder has been rumored to be on the verge of moving, and adding a good shooter with decent passing skills to the roster is something that they can look at.

