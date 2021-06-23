NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Time, schedule, how to watch, and other information about the event

The NBA Draft Lottery 2021 provides the teams that didn’t make it through to the Playoffs a chance to replenish their talent pools. The anonymous favorite for the overall Number One pick this year appears to be Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, followed by the likes of Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs. The 2021 NBA class is expected to be a historically strong one, with the likes of the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic all given a 14% chance of getting the first pick.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, broadcast live tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2021 NBA Draft.



Here are the overall odds for each of the 14 teams to land the first pick this year:

Houston Rockets 14.0%

Detroit Pistons 14.0%

Orlando Magic 14.0%

Oklahoma City Thunder 11.5%

Cleveland Cavaliers 11.5%

Minnesota Timberwolves 9.0%

Toronto Raptors 7.5%

Chicago Bulls 4.5%

Sacramento Kings 4.5%

New Orleans Pelicans 4.5%

Charlotte Hornets 1.8%

San Antonio Spurs 1.7%

Indiana Pacers 1.0%

Golden State Warriors 0.5%

Additionally, it must be noted that the Houston Rockets will only keep their first first-round pick if they land one of the top-four picks, of which they have an overall 52% chance. Otherwise, the Rockets will have to swap their Number Five pick with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Number 18 pick. Regardless, in this article, we look at everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery 2021.

What time does the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 start?

The NBA Draft Lottery 2021 will start at exactly 8:30 PM ET on 29th June, 2021 (6 AM IST on 30th June) . This year’s draft lottery will take place just before game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers.

The 14 teams involved in the lottery will have the following representatives: Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets), Ben Wallace (Pistons), Jeff Weltman (Magic), Nazr Mohammed (Thunder), Koby Altman (Cavaliers), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Fred Van Vleet (Raptors), Marc Eversley (Bulls), Monte McNair (Kings), Swin Cash (Pelicans), Miles Bridges (Hornets), Peter J. Holt (Spurs), Nancy Leonard (Pacers) and Rick Welts (Warriors).

How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery 2021?

The NBA Draft Lottery 2021 will be telecast on ESPN nationally and can also be streamed on the ESPN app. Additionally, the Lottery can also be watched by subscribing to one of the multiple online streaming services that offers ESPN, including fuboTV, SlingTV, and Hulu Live.

Considering the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 has been scheduled just half an hour before game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tip off, the lottery is expected to be over by 9 PM ET. All 14 balls will be placed in the lottery machine where they will be mixed for 20 seconds after which the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed for another ten seconds before drawing the second ball, and so on and so forth.

