NBA draft player rankings: Prospects, projected teams and more

Following the NBA draft lottery, teams now know where they will be selecting in the first round. The San Antonio Spurs ended up with the most luck as they walked away with the first overall selection. With the picks set in stone, here is an NBA draft player rankings.

NBA Draft player rankings:

5) Cam Whitmore

Rounding out the top five is Cam Whitmore, a 6-foot-7 forward that spent the past year playing at Villanova. In 26 games this season, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Whitemore is projected to end up with the Detroit Pistons. From a fit perspective, a player of his skillset can be an ideal fit. Most importantly, he can slide right into their starting lineup alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

4) Brandon Miller

Next up on the NBA draft player rankings is Brandon Miller out of Alabama. He is currently expected to be on the top three-and-D wings in this class.

Miller is projected to end up on the Houston Rockets, who wound up with the fourth pick. He will join their young core that consists of fellow top picks Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green.

3) Amen Thompson

The third pick is the most interesting of the lottery because of who holds it. With Damian Lillard still on the roster, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to compete. That being said, this pick could likely be on the move before draft night.

If Portland does keep the pick, Amen Thompson is a name to watch. The 6-foot-7 forward played for Overtime Elite this year and showed an all-around skill set.

2) Scoot Henderson

One name that has been atop NBA draft player rankings all year is Scoot Henderson. He spent this year playing in the G-League, where he posted averages of 17.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

Despite being a smaller guard, Henderson has shown the potential to be a star at the next level. He already has an NBA ready body, and his quickness and athleticism should allow him to get past defenders.

Right now, Henderson is projected to go to the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick. Alongside LaMelo Ball, the Hornets will have their backcourt of the future.

1) Victor Wembanyama

The name atop all player rankings is Victor Wembanyama. Standing at 7-foo-4, he has the most potential of any player in this class. All year, he was a social media sensation with his eye-popping highlights.

Following the lottery, the San Antonio Spurs are projected to select him first overall.

