NBA Draft Results 2021: Who did the Washington Wizards pick? Here's the full list of selections

The Washington Wizards threw a huge surprise by agreeing to trade 9-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harris along with the no. 22 pick.

With their second star Bradley Beal also rumored to be looking for a move, the Wizards look set to be a rebuilding team next year. They also acquired Aaron Holiday from the Indiana Pacers along with the no. 31 pick Isaiah Todd in exchange for the no. 22 pick.

2021 NBA Draft: Taking a look at the Washington WIzards' draft picks

The Washington Wizards now have two decent prospects who are expected to play a big role next year. While additional roster changes, including a high-profile Bradley Beal exit is on the cards, multiple players are rumored to be on the way out. This should allow the Wizards to bring in further reinforcements. Regardless, in this article we look at the Washington Wizards’ two picks from the 2021 NBA draft:

The Washington Wizards might be without both Westbrook and Beal next season.

#1 Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Widely considered to be one of the best shooters of the 2021 NBA draft class, Corey Kispert was a prolific scorer in high school and a decent rebounder. Despite being a college senior, Kispert was expected to be one of the top-10 picks in the draft and stood out on a star-studded Gonzaga roster that had five NBA prospects this year.

Kispert is a versatile forward capable of playing in guard positions and is a tenacious defender as well. Kispert’s game is said to be perfect for modern NBA. He had a highly impressive season in which he averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game whilst shooting at over 55% overall.

Additionally, Corey Kispert is already an elite 3-point shooter, an area the Washington Wizards struggled at the past season. The Wizards are expected to let go off further contracts in the form of Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans with their recent moves seemingly aimed at adding shooters to their roster.

The Wizards are selecting Corey Kispert with the No. 15 pick 👌 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/XwIn4EOPdA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2021

Regardless, Corey Kispert has all it takes to make an impact right from his rookie season and runs the floor well. He will add size and strength to the Washington Wizards’ roster and is a physical player not afraid to run channels and attack the rim. For starters, Kispert might need to work on his defensive game and is not the quickest player in the draft. However, he is an elite shooter with decent passing, and should be an ideal fit for the Washington Wizards.

#2 Isaiah Todd, G League Ignite

Isaiah Todd was initially selected by the Milwaukee Bucks and was then traded to the Indiana Pacers. Isaiah Todd is a strong power forward with huge wingspan who offers a good interior threat. He spent a year at G League Ignite instead of spending his senior year in college and averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

With the 31st pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Bucks select Isaiah Todd. @johnsoncontrols | #BucksDraft pic.twitter.com/KRypYf6dJE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 30, 2021

Isaiah Todd is 6 9” with a 7 1” wingspan and is a rare combination of size and athletic ability. Todd might have to work on his physical game and is said to not be able to use his body effectively, especially when trying to finish through contact. This is something that might take time.

My guy ISAIAH TODD to the WIZARDS at #31 😤 @zaytodd pic.twitter.com/4qujmgQFgv — Overtime (@overtime) July 30, 2021

But Isaiah Todd also has a good defensive IQ and is a decent rim protector, another area the Washington Wizards had struggled at, especially until Daniel Gafford was added to the roster. Regardless, Todd has the size and the IQ to become a decent two-way player and should join rotation for the PF position. The Wizards have acquired Kyle Kuzma and also have faith in Rui Hachimura’ development last season. They are rumored to be looking to move on Davis Bertans, will be reasonably optimistic about the kind of impact their two rookies can have in the coming NBA season.

