NBA Draft: UCF's Tacko Fall is still unlikely to be drafted; may find G-League spot

UCF's Tacko Fall is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft

Reports earlier this week emerged that Tacko Fall was on course to be selected as a late second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft, although Bleacher Report is citing multiple scouts that believe Fall will still go undrafted.

Fall is a 7 ft 6 in center who spent four years playing college basketball with the UCF Knights. During his senior season, Fall averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, and his best performance came during March Madness as he almost helped UCF to eliminate Zion Williamson and Duke.

Despite enjoying a solid final year with UCF, Fall's current skill set is not good enough for the NBA, and any team interested in Fall would be selecting him with the future in mind.

It's become a more accepted thought process following his appearance in Chicago, where he was initially selected to the G League Elite Camp before teams voted him into the NBA combine.

More still don't believe he has a realistic chance of getting drafted. But all it takes is one of 30 teams. And it sounds like enough will at least examine Fall, who visited the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and should continue flying around the country for workouts.

Fall has an uphill battle to the NBA that will presumably start in the G League. Improving his foot speed, footwork and touch are the priorities for coaches.

However, due to his incredible 8 ft 4 in arm span and 10 ft 5 in standing reach, Fall remains an interesting proposition for NBA teams, and even if he goes undrafted - he could be picked up as a free agent.

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center on June 20th. The New Orleans Pelicans will pick first, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks.