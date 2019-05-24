×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Draft: UCF's Tacko Fall is still unlikely to be drafted; may find G-League spot

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
32   //    24 May 2019, 22:32 IST

UCF's Tacko Fall is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft
UCF's Tacko Fall is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft

What's the rumour?

Reports earlier this week emerged that Tacko Fall was on course to be selected as a late second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft, although Bleacher Report is citing multiple scouts that believe Fall will still go undrafted.

In case you didn't know...

Fall is a 7 ft 6 in center who spent four years playing college basketball with the UCF Knights. During his senior season, Fall averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, and his best performance came during March Madness as he almost helped UCF to eliminate Zion Williamson and Duke.

The heart of the matter

Despite enjoying a solid final year with UCF, Fall's current skill set is not good enough for the NBA, and any team interested in Fall would be selecting him with the future in mind. 

According to Bleacher Report,

It's become a more accepted thought process following his appearance in Chicago, where he was initially selected to the G League Elite Camp before teams voted him into the NBA combine.
More still don't believe he has a realistic chance of getting drafted. But all it takes is one of 30 teams. And it sounds like enough will at least examine Fall, who visited the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and should continue flying around the country for workouts. 
Fall has an uphill battle to the NBA that will presumably start in the G League. Improving his foot speed, footwork and touch are the priorities for coaches. 

However, due to his incredible 8 ft 4 in arm span and 10 ft 5 in standing reach, Fall remains an interesting proposition for NBA teams, and even if he goes undrafted - he could be picked up as a free agent.

What's next?

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center on June 20th. The New Orleans Pelicans will pick first, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks.

Tags:
NBA NBA Rumors
Advertisement
3 Reasons why UCF's Tacko Fall won't be drafted by an NBA team
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 20th: Lonzo Ball to join the Chicago Bulls? Tacko Fall interesting the Knicks and more
RELATED STORY
The Oklahoma City Thunder should consider drafting Tacko Fall
RELATED STORY
Tacko Fall: UCF product tipped to be late second-round pick in upcoming NBA draft
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Draft Class: Jontay Porter's Strengths and Weaknesses
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: 3 players the Lakers should have drafted instead of Lonzo Ball
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018 Draft Review: 5 best rookies from the class of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 16th: Golden State star wants to extend to stay, Grizzlies to draft Ja Morant and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018 Draft Review: 5 disappointing rookies from the class of 2018
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Draft Class: Ja Morant Strengths and Weaknesses 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us