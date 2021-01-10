NBA DraftKings lineup and picks: Daily Fantasy prediction - January 10th, 2021

The NBA will carry on with sixteen teams in today's NBA DraftKings DFS player pool, despite COVID-19 continuing to meddle with the league's top players. Among the 8 games listed on Sunday's slate is a great matchup between LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a Western Conference Semi-finals rematch against James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

However, you may be able to find some great NBA DFS sleepers for cheap within the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game, as the Celtics have seven players out due to health and safety protocols.

Expect an unexpected name to put up a big performance similar to how Tyrese Maxey did for the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

NBA DFS Draftkings picks for today

Most of the best value picks are in the 5k or less range. This will allow you to have enough money left over to add a superstar caliber talent like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, who may be cleared to return tonight after his seven-day quarantine.

Below is the list of the top five players you should pick in your NBA DraftKings daily fantasy lineup for January 10th that have the most value for your salary cap.

Each position has the players Draftkings price, point projections, and value rating from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings - $6800 | Opponent - Minnesota Timberwolves | Proj Pts - 34.2 | Value - 5.0x

Dejounte Murray continues to be listed under a 7k price, despite his previous strong performances, making him a must-have NBA DFS pickup.

Murray put up 22 points and 14 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Expect him to put up similar numbers tonight in the rematch, as the Timberwolves, according to cleaningtheglass.com, have the worst defense in the league.

NBA DFS: SG - Austin Rivers

Austin River - New York Knicks

DraftKings - $4900 | Opponent - Denver Nuggets | Proj Pts - 27.9 | Value - 5.7x

Austin Rivers played the second-most minutes for the New York Knicks in their previous game, despite coming off the bench. Rivers looks to be back to 100% after injuring his groin over the summer and is the Knicks' go-to player late in games.

Knicks have called on Austin Rivers late in the game in their last three games.



He's delivered in the clutch. Every time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X5TZ2x5PYp — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2021

Expect Rivers to put up a season-high in points tonight against the Denver Nuggets, who will be playing their second road game in two days.

NBA DFS: SF - Jarret Culver

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings - $4000 | Opponent - San Antonio Spurs | Proj Pts - 22.6 | Value - 5.7x

Jarrett Culver is listed at just $4000, making him another great NBA DFS value pickup in Sunday's slate.

Culver has become a consistent starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. Look for him to become a greater part of the offense as the Timberwolves try to turn their season around.

NBA DFS: PF - Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors v New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings - $5900 | Opponent - Golden State Warriors | Proj Pts - 31.7 | Value - 5.4x

Chris Boucher is expected to earn 31.7 daily fantasy points tonight against the Golden State Warriors, putting him at a 5.4x value.

Boucher is coming off 23 points and 10 rebound performance in his last outing.

NBA DFS: C - Tacko Fall

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

DraftKings - $3300 | Opponent - Miami Heat | Proj Pts - 19.2 | Value - 5.8x

Tacko Fall received a season-high in minutes on Saturday night during the Washington Wizards victory with 19:10.

In a game where the Boston Celtics have nine players unavailable, expect Tacko Fall to receive over 25 minutes and put up a double-double, being the NBA DFS value pick of the day.

Tacko Fall controlling both ends of the floor 😤 pic.twitter.com/hYdDlNQUPA — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 9, 2021

Other valuable NBA DFS DraftKings pickups at a low listing price:

ED Davis - C

DraftKings - $3300 | Opponent -San Antonio Spurs | Proj Pts - 20.2 | Value - 6.1x

Ben McLemore - SG/SF

DraftKings - $3300 | Opponent - La Lakers | Proj Pts - 18.0 | Value - 5.5x

Naz Reid - C

DraftKings - $5000 | Opponent - San Antonio Spurs | Proj Pts - 20.2 | Value - 5.5x