NBA Dribble-a-thon comes to Jaipur after event tip-off in Chandigarh

Still from the Dribble-a-thon event in Chandigarh [Image: NBA India Facebook Page]

JAIPUR, March 3, 2020 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the launch of the league’s first Dribble-a-thon in India, a basketball challenge event featuring participants ages six and above dribbling a basketball across a one-kilometer course. The event tipped off February 29, 2020 in Chandigarh witnessed registration of over 4,000 participants. The upcoming Dribble-a-thon is scheduled for March 8, 2020 at University of Rajasthan Ground, JLN Marg, Bapunagar, Jaipur. Bollywood actress and anchor, Shibani Dandekar will be seen participating and engaging with fans on-ground.

The event is free to participate in and registration is now open.

“We launched Dribble-a-thon to promote basketball participation in a fun and unique way,” said NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi. “With the increasing popularity of basketball and the NBA across India, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with our fans.”

In addition to the on-court challenge, 10 lucky participants in each city will be randomly selected to win a smartphone. Dribble-a-thon will also offer exciting fan experiences including basketball arcade games, NBA 2K competitions, and more.

To tip off the event, the NBA will unveil a 16-foot basketball that will travel from Chandigarh to all the cities where Dribble-a-thon will be held. Participants and fans across all cities will be able write messages on the ball to connect with one another and express what basketball means to them.