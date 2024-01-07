NBA duos with most games in history with 30+ points on 50%+ FG ft. Celtics tandem

The superstar NBA duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could be in for some record-chasing after posting impressive performances in the Boston Celtics' 118-101 win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tatum led the Celtics with 38 points on 61 percent shooting (14-of-23), including a solid 62 percent clip (8-of-13) from beyond the arc, alongside 13 rebounds and six assists. Brown, meanwhile, added 31 points on a 65 percent (13-of-20) field goal clip.

This is the 17th time that both Tatum and Brown finished with at least 30 points each while shooting 50 percent or better in the same game, putting them in an elite company of NBA duos.

So, who are the other pairs who have had 30 points or more on 50 percent field goals each in a single game? Here they are:

NBA duos with most 30+ points on 50+% shooting games

4) Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (17)

As mentioned above, this is the 17th game together in which Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each dropped 30 points on 50 percent shooting.

The cool stat: Tatum is just 25, while Brown is 27, so unless someone leaves the Celtics sooner, we could see more of the duo scoring 30 each on 50 percent shooting.

It's possible that both Tatum and Brown could go up to number three in the rankings later this season, as they are only two games shy of the NBA duo immediately above them.

3) Adrian Dantley and Darrell Griffith (19)

In what had been a journeyman NBA career, Adrian Dantley seemed to have found his home with the Utah Jazz, teaming up with their then franchise player, Darrell Griffith.

During the early 1980s, Dantley and Griffith were the Jazz's 1-2 punch. They had 19 games in which they scored 30 points each on 50 percent field goals. However, the partnership did not last long, as Dantley was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 1986.

While Darrell Griffith stayed with the Utah Jazz throughout his career, he witnessed his minutes dwindling, especially when a new superstar duo, John Stockton and Karl Malone, emerged.

2) Elgin Baylor and Jerry West (23)

This NBA duo needs no introduction, as they were among the Lakers' pillars, especially when they moved out of Minneapolis and built their new headquarters in Los Angeles.

Baylor and West set the tone for what an NBA duo should be like, tallying 23 games where they scored 30 points each on 50 percent shooting.

Their partnership bore fruit when the Lakers won the 1972 NBA title, but Baylor called it a career just nine games into the season.

Despite doing so just before they won it all, the Lakers still gave Baylor an NBA ring.

1) Alex English and Kiki Vandeweghe (30)

The NBA record for the most games by a duo scoring 30 points on 50 percent shooting each belongs to Alex English and Kiki Vandeweghe.

English found a home in Denver with the Nuggets after he was traded there from the Indiana Pacers for George McGinnis.

English immediately teamed up with Vandeweghe, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1980 NBA Draft but wanted to play elsewhere.

English and Vandeweghe played 30 times together where they each tallied 30 points on 50 percent clips.

The partnership, though, was short-lived, as Vandeweghe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 1984. He would immediately form a stellar NBA duo with a young Clyde Drexler for five seasons.