"Y'all got to do better": NBA fans blast TNT for talking about Damian LIllard's divorce with estranged wife Kay'La Lillard 

Damian Lillard was firing on all cylinders for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics on TNT during Thursday night's marquee clash. Lillard was returning from a one-game absence. The All-Star guard had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists on 6-of-12 shooting in 27 minutes.

His efforts gave the Bucks a 75-38 lead by halftime, forcing the Celtics to waive the white flag after two quarters. Joe Mazulla kept his starters on the bench to start the second half, as Boston seemingly had no chance of getting back in the game. They were also playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

However, Lillard's heroics weren't the only thing talked about. TNT broadcasters Stan Van Gundy, Allie LaForce and Brian Anderson happened to talk about the All-Star guard's divorce from estranged wife Kay'La Lillard and his personal life.

What did TNT broadcasters say about Damian Lillard's divorce battle that sparked reactions from NBA fans?

NBA fans sounded off on TNT broadcasters mentioning Lillard's personal life issues on-air amid his inconsistency on the court this season. Anderson touched upon Lillard's issues, while LaForce briefed viewers about the ongoing problems in the former Rookie of the Year's personal life:

"It's been an unsettling kind of season for Damian Lillard," Anderson said. "Certainly, a season that he would like to get more rhythm on the floor. But a lot going on off the floor ... This has been one of his most challenging years as a pro."

LaForce added by revisiting her recent interview with Lillard about his ongoing off-court issues:

"Being away from his kids, getting a divorce being on a new team and new environment, he [Lillard] said it's a lot."

While Allie LaForce, Brian Anderson and Jeff Van Gundy were perhaps sympathizing with Lillard, fans didn't see it in the same light. It instead sparked several reactions from fans on X, formerly Twitter:

"They have been talking about Damian Lillard's personal life for most of the third quarter of the Celtics vs Bucks game tonight. TNT y'all gotta do better sm," one fan tweeted.

More reactions followed:

Meanwhile, some fans had mixed reactions to TNT talking about Damian Lillard's divorce:

Closer look at Damian Lillard's divorce proceedings with Kay'La Lillard

Damian and Kay'La Lillard decided to file for divorce on Oct. 2, just days before his Milwaukee Bucks' debut. The reported reason for divorce was “irreconcilable differences." The couple has three children together. They have been together since college but got married in September 2021.

Kay'La had been living away from the Bucks star since December 2022. Lillard has kept a low profile about his private life, so fans were shocked to learn about the divorce filings.

According to court documents, Kay'La accused Lillard of not being their kids' "sole parent" although they reportedly lived with him when they got separated. Kay'La also claimed that Lillard met their kids at will and only for "thirty minutes to an hour."