NBA fans equate LeBron James lying on Kobe Bryant's 81-pt game to Drake for allegedly twisting facts in his diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar

Amidst the ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, NBA fans equated a young LeBron James to Drake allegedly twisting facts in his latest diss track on Lamar.

After Lamar took a personal jab at Drake's people, the Toronto rapper claimed in his latest diss track, "The Heart Pt. 6," that he intentionally fed false information in anticipation that Lamar would use it in a track.

"We plotted for a week and then we fed you false information," Drake rapped.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans equated Drake's claim to the time when the 22-year-old LeBron James claimed that he predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-point game.

Expand Tweet

"Lebron level lie," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Kobe Bryant dropped the second-highest individual scoring total with his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in a 122-104 win for the LA Lakers in 2006. Back then, LeBron James had claimed that he predicted Kobe's big game before it even started.

“I seen the whole game, I was at home watching the game, you know," James said in an old interview."Before the game even started, when I seen, I said he’s probably gonna score 70 tonight. I don’t know what made me say that. My friends was with me, and they was like, ‘Okay’. When he hit 70, I was like, ‘He might as well go for 80 now’. I’m basically a fan of the game and to see that performance was unbelievable."

Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap feud timeline

The ongoing rap feud between Drake and Lamar can be traced back to Oct. 6, 2023, when Drake released "First Person Shooter" in collaboration with Grammy-winning artist J. Cole. In the track, Cole raps that he, Lamar and Drake are the "big three" of rap.

About six months later, Kendrick Lamar was featured on Metro Boomin and Future’s song “Like That,” in which he slammed Drake and Cole for "sneak dissing." In the song, Lamar rejected the idea of the "big three" and rapped "It's just me" instead.

Not long after, J. Cole dropped a diss track on Lamar called "7 Minute Drill." However, the rapper backed down from the feud just two days after releasing the track with a public apology during a concert.

Drake also responded to Lamar with his diss track "Push Ups," which took a jab at Lamar for his short stature and his mainstream collaborations with artists such as Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.

Drake subsequently dropped another track on Lamar called "Taylor Made Freestyle," which featured AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur. In the track, Drake dared Lamar to respond, rapping "We waitin' on you."

About two weeks later, Lamar dropped "Euphoria" in which he called out Drake's biracial identity and slammed the rapper's ability as a father. He also called Drake a "scam artist" in the track, questioning his authenticity as an artist.

Three days later, on May 3, Lamar dropped another diss track on Drake, "6:16 in LA," in which Lamar alleges Drake's own team to be against him. Following Lamar's second release, Drake responded with his diss track "Family Matter" and Kendrick replied with "Meet the Grahams," both of which featured the disses taking a personal turn in the feud.

Hours after his third diss track, Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth hit "Not Like Us" in which he labeled Drake a "certified pedophile". Following Lamar's fourth jab, Drake addressed the allegations made by Lamar and claimed that he planted fake intel about himself which was brought to light by Lamar in his tracks.