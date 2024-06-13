NBA fans question Luka Doncic's father Sasa Doncic over not holding Mavs star accountable for lackluster defense: "The tapes don't lie"

Luka Doncic is one of the NBA's top offensive talents but leaves a lot to be desired on the other end of the floor. Following his latest performance in the finals, fans are calling the Dallas Mavericks star's father to action.

Before being the father of an NBA superstar, Sasa Doncic was once a professional basketball player himself. He enjoyed a 17-year career overseas before getting into coaching.

With so much experience in the sport, fans want to see Sasa hold Luka Doncic accountable for the latter's defense. They feel he should be talking to the star guard for his lackluster efforts on that end of the floor on a stage like the finals.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans feel many have likely tried to talk to Doncic about his defense, but it's hit the point where he won't listen.

"At this point I believe everyone has. He simply won’t listen." One fan said.

"Tbh Luka seems like the kinda dude you can’t tell him nothin lol," another fan said.

"Fatal flaw. Spoiled child." Said one fan.

Doncic finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists in Game 3 before fouling out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic is putting up historically bad defensive numbers

There are many reasons why the Dallas Mavericks find themselves down 3-0 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Among the most notable is Luka Doncic's almost nonexistent effort on the defensive end. Throughout this entire postseason run, the All-Star guard has put up historically bad numbers on that side of the floor.

On Thursday's episode of "Get Up" on ESPN, they posted a metric of the highest blow-by percentages in a playoff series. Over the last 10 years, Doncic holds the top three spots. His highest is the finals, followed by round one against the LA Clippers, then round two against the OKC Thunder.

Expand Tweet

As the focal point of the Mavericks' offense, Luka Doncic expends a lot of energy on that end. However, it is no excuse to show almost no effort on defense.

Heading into the finals, many agreed that the Celtics have far more firepower than the Mavs. Knowing this, Dallas had to be committed on defense if they had any chance of hanging around. Despite seeing that opponents are getting past him at an extremely high rate, all Doncic is doing is allowing them to get easy looks.

Doncic creates a lot of points for the Mavericks with his scoring and playmaking. That said, he is probably giving up just as much on the other end. If Dallas has to have any chance of clawing its way back in the finals, they need more effort from their superstar.