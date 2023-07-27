Muggsy Bogues was the 12th pick in Round 1 of the 1987 NBA Draft. This is interesting because Bogues is the shortest player to ever have played in the NBA, measuring 5 foot 3 inches tall.

Despite his short size, Bogues was a phenomenal player who played for 14 seasons as a point guard.

Recently, a fan on reddit pointed out that he has a higher career offensive rebounding rate than Kevin Durant, who stands at a staggering 6 foot 11 inches tall.

Here is what the fan had to say:

"5’3” Muggsy Bogues has a higher career offensive rebounding rate than Kevin Durant."

He continued:

"I was surprised to find that Bogues had a couple seasons averaging an offensive rebound a game. It’s already extremely impressive to make the NBA at that size but I definitely wouldn’t have expected him to be a solid offensive rebounder. This made me think of Durant, who despite being an amazing offensive player, has always been a mediocre offensive rebounder for his size. Bogues has a career ORB% of 2.3% compared to 2.2% for Durant."

It is hard to imagine a world where a 5 foot 3 inches tall player could rebound better than an almost 7-foot tall player. However, this is the case with Muggsy Bogues.

Here is what Bogues had to say about his height:

"People looked at my size as a disadvantage, but I looked at it as an advantage. Whatever I had in my arsenal, I had to use".

Bogues averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists on 45.8% shooting from the floor during his career. While his averages are not stellar, he is the most famous Hornets player in NBA history.

The player is the Hornets' career leader in minutes played (19,768), assists (5,557), steals (1,067), turnovers (1,118), and assists per 48 minutes (13.5).

Bogues is a great basketball player and an inspiration to everyone around the world. He is proof that hard work can in fact allow you to accomplish anything you put your mind to.

Did Michael Jordan call Muggsy Bogues a "midget"?

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest trash-talkers in NBA history. He was rumored to have called Bogues a "midget" given his short height.

However, during his appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Bouges eefuted this claim:

"MJ, he always liked to f**k with me. That's just who we are. When we come in contact, even off the court to this day, walking around, he will put his hand up high trying to get me to give a high-five and I will put my hand low, you come down a give me a low-five. So we just compete against one another."

Muggsy Bogues continued:

"You know M, man, especially when we are playing a game. It was some stuff on the internet where they said he called me a mi**et, which is not true. He always called 'Lil fella,' 'Lil a**' and that short stuff."

Watch his comments below at the 46:20 mark:

It is still interesting to see the rivalry between Bogues and Jordan given that Jordan is the Goat. That said, there are definitely many Bogues fans who claim that if he was taller, he would've been the GOAT. There is no saying how credible these statements really are.

