"Is he Wolverine?": NBA fans stunned as Anthony Edwards shows LeBron James-esque recovery after nasty ankle roll 

Anthony Edwards had a scary moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves home game against the LA Lakers on Saturday night. The former No. 1 pick nastily rolled his left ankle during the second quarter as he drove to the basket with Anthony Davis challenging him. Edwards made the layup but immediately held his leg after the play.

He couldn't even land on it as he kept hopping. Edwards eventually had to commit a foul on Anthony Davis to exit the game immediately. He rushed to the locker room on one leg. However, just as everyone thought he could potentially be out of the game, Edwards came back into the game within a minute.

He hobbled a bit but looked comfortable as he resumed playing. The freakish recovery had NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) awestruck. It looked similar to how prime LeBron James shrugged off injuries that could've sidelined him for long.

Even the Lakers' Twitter handles were surprised at Edwards returning to the game so soon. Here's one of the reactions:

"Is he Wolverine??? Ant-Man got subbed out and came back in before a play could happen HOW?!?!?!"

Anthony Edwards keeps Timberwolves afloat after slow start vs Lakers

Anthony Edwards had 15 first-half points on nine shots against the Lakers. He made five trips to the foul line in an aggressive first half. The Timberwolves needed that from their star player after trailing by 11 points in the first quarter.

Edwards also had a couple of assists. The former No. 1 pick's efforts saw the Timberwolves overturn that deficit and take a four-point lead into halftime. The Timberwolves will be glad to see him back in the game after nearly ending his injury, as their offense looked shaky without him.

That's not about just this game but the season, too. During Saturday's contest, only Naz Reid scored in double digits apart from Edwards entering halftime. Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have all struggled on that end of the floor, thanks to the Lakers' defensive-minded lineup headed by Anthony Davis.

However, Anthony Edwards' ability to drive and attack the paint has helped him get the better of LA's defense.