NBA Fantasy 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 8, Day 3

The NBA is back for an exciting day 3 in Week 8 of the 2018-19 season. The games yesterday set an exciting precedent to the games today. There are 10 games that we are looking forward to.

The Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers which could essentially be the prequel to the Eastern Conference finals. The Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons in an enticing matchup. The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a tough, grinding game.

The New Orleans Pelicans go up against the Dallas Mavericks who are on a back to back, just like the San Antonio Spurs who match up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Joel and the 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors

In the games yesterday, The Indiana Pacers overcame a spirited Chicago Bulls, 96-90. The Orlando Magic put away the Miami Heat 105-90.

The Sacramento Kings beat a really bad Phoenix Suns who were missing both Devin Booker and T J Warren, 122-105. The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs with ease, 139-105 and the final game to talk about was also the best in the bunch, the Dallas Mavericks overcame the Portland Trailblazers, 111-102.

Let us take a look at the top fantasy DFS picks for the 10 games to be played today.

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

2. SG - Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

3. SF - Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors), Robert Covington (Minnesota Timberwolves)

4. PF - Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets)

5. C - Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), DeAndre Jordan (Dallas Mavericks)

PG 1 - Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers):

Ben Simmons has continued from where he left off last season. He is averaging almost a triple-double per game, shooting free throws at a horrible percentage, still has no jumper and still might be shooting with the wrong hand. But nobody is better at doing what Ben Simmons does than Ben Simmons himself.

The last game against Memphis, which the Sixers won, Ben scored 19 points, 12 rebounds and had 6 assists. He also managed to get a nifty 2 steals. When Ben is not able to get his shot going, he pounds the glass and becomes an elite playmaker. His skill set is still unmatched in the NBA.

Ben Simmons has continued where he left off last season

Ben has been averaging 15.5 points per game in his sophomore season, to go along with 8 assists and almost 9 rebounds per game. He has improved his free throw shooting percentages to 60% which is still really bad.

Simmons is taking lesser shots this season since Joel Embiid is having an amazing year and Jimmy Butler also demands a lot of the ball, but his field goal percentage has gone up to 56.3 percent. He stuffs the stat sheet day in and day out. He should be one of the first players to go up on your team sheet for today.

