NBA Fantasy 2023-24: Top Waiver Wire Picks After Week 1

The first week of the 2022-23 season has come and gone, and in the realm of NBA fantasy basketball, this indicates that there are potential waiver wire selections available to be added to rosters.

It's crucial to be prompt in making moves on the waiver wire after the first week of the season. By now, there are already shifts in playing time or roles that make certain players valuable additions for the long term.

Having a grasp of the waiver wire system is essential for success in NBA fantasy. By staying well-informed, strategizing effectively, and remaining flexible, you can use the waiver wire to construct a competitive team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some players in NBA fantasy to consider adding:

#1. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

In his debut NBA game, Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II entered the game as a substitute for Maxi Kleber. However, his impressive ability to defend at the rim and excel in rebounding did not go unnoticed. He was promoted to the starting lineup for the subsequent two games.

According to ESPN, only 16.7% of fantasy leagues have Lively on their rosters. Anticipate his performance to elevate further as he settles into his starting role. Currently, he's averaging nine points, six rebounds, and one block per game.

#2. Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have had a lackluster start to their season, but Dennis Schroder has emerged as a positive standout. Following an impressive performance in the FIBA World Cup, the German has continued to display a high level of play and leadership this NBA season.

Schroder has been consistently effective, with averages of 14.3 points and 8.8 assists per game in the four games played so far. 51.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues already have Schroder on their rosters, so NBA fantasy owners should act fast.

#3. Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers

Are Max Strus’ averages of 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, four assists, and 39.3 minutes per game sustainable? Most likely not. But the Cleveland Cavaliers have heavily depended on his consistent shooting and scoring abilities at the beginning of the season.

Given his performance, Strus has already been picked up in 43.8% of ESPN leagues. Therefore, if you spot him as an available player, it's recommended to make a move quickly.

#4. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Another rookie, Ausar Thompson, earns a spot on the list. He has outperformed his twin brother, Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson, at the start of the season.

The Detroit Pistons' first-year player posted impressive averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 assists, an impressive 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in his first four NBA appearances. Ausar's versatile style of play and effective use of his length are valuable assets, leading to his rostering in 41.6% of ESPN leagues.

#5. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson continues to be a valuable asset as a center for the New York Knicks. In the first three games of the season, he maintained an average of 5.7 points and an impressive 11.3 rebounds while playing 29.7 minutes per game.

When looking at his per-36 statistics, they are even more impressive, with 11.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game. This indicates that he is already a strong addition to any NBA fantasy team, and as his playing time increases, it's expected that his stats will see a significant boost as well.