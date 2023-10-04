NBA Fantasy 2023: How to play, start date, rules, format and more

Another NBA fantasy season is here again. Do you like fantasy football? Let’s look at how you can get in on the action with the fun of fantasy basketball on the league’s official site.

The NBA site has its own fantasy basketball game. It offers multiple forms of play and different versions of how you can manage your own NBA roster.

Here, we’ll look at how to play and break down the rules, format, and more.

The signup period is open now. You can organize a draft anytime between now and the season start date. The new NBA season tips off on October 24.

NBA Fantasy: How to play

NBA Fantasy works like most sports fantasy leagues. You start with a draft and can take any player from the NBA player pool.

You create or join a league and play with other players. Each person builds their team. You can add and drop players throughout the season as you manage your roster.

You can create a league and be the commissioner. You can invite your friends to maintain a closer competition with personal stakes. Global leagues can be made, and they can be played with fellow NBA fans worldwide.

NBA Fantasy: Rules and format

In NBA fantasy, ten players are allowed on your roster. You start a lineup of five like a real basketball team. Starters can be adjusted throughout the week.

You must select five frontcourt players and five backcourt players. A salary cap of $100 million is provided, and the cap cannot be exceeded. Only two players can be selected from one NBA team.

Using a lineup of two frontcourt and three backcourt players is possible, or vice versa. You must set your lineup by gameday deadlines. The deadline for each day is 30 minutes before the tipoff of the first game of the night.

The schedule is divided into game weeks. There are 25 weeks in the fantasy season. You are allowed two free transfers to sign and drop players off waivers in a gameweek.

NBA Fantasy scoring

Scoring in fantasy basketball can range. The NBA site uses a simple scoring system. It is as follows.

During the season, your fantasy players will be allocated points based on their performance in the league.

Action (Points)

For each point scored: 1

For each rebound: 1.2

For each assist: 1.5

For each block: 3

For each steal: 3

For each turnover: -1