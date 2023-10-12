NBA Fantasy basketball 2023-24: 5 breakout candidates at power forward position

Every year, NBA fantasy basketball players are looking to draft breakout candidates who can be a focal point of their team. Here are some names to keep an eye on at the power forward position.

The power forward has become ever-changing in today's game, with multiple different archetypes. Some teams opted for perimeter wings like Kevin Durant and DeMar Derozan, while there are still some forwards who fit the old-school mold.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, here are five power forwards who could potentially have a breakout year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Power forward breakout candidates for NBA fantasy basketball:

1) Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Kicking off this list is a player that saw himself on the move at the trade deadline last season. Cameron Johnson had a slight uptick in production when he joined the Brooklyn Nets, and now has a full offseason with the organization under his belt.

In 25 games with the Nets, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Now in what's considered his prime, the young forward is set to have a breakout year with the new-look Brooklyn team.

2) Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

From the moment he put foot in the NBA, Paolo Banchero has proven he is a future star. He averaged 20.0 points per game for the Oralndo Magic last season en route to winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Typically, young players make their biggest lead between years one and two. With that in mind, Banchero is a great choice for a breakout candidate. Along with coming off an impressive rookie year, he played competitively in the summer for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. The added reps in a compeitive environment should yield positive results in 2024.

3) Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks

A very interesting name for NBA fantasy basketball breakout candidate this year is Grant Williams. The sharpshooting forward now finds himself on the Dallas Mavericks after starting his career with the Boston Celtics.

With the Mavericks, Williams should have a bigger role than ever before. He'll likely be a full-time starter, and is a great complement to the team's two stars. Williams should consistenly get good looks from beyond the arc playing off Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In an expanded role, his production should increase this upcoming season.

4) Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. had an up-and-down rookie season, but is still a name to consider for NBA breakout candidates. With more stability around him, the sharpshooting forward should start to look like a top three draft pick.

This offseason, the Houston Rockets made many changes within the franchise. They have a new head coach in Ime Udoka, and signed good veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Now that Houston has strong leadership on and off the floor, Smith and the other young players should start to progress in their development.

5) Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

The final name to watch as a breakout candidate in NBA fantasy basketball is Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers. On his new team, the former lottery pick should see an uptick in production.

Toppin never really got a chance to show his skills with the New York Knicks, but that should change in Indiana. On top of that, he is the ideal forward for a point guard like Tyrese Haliburton. Between playing in a faster offense and having one of the top playmakers in the league on his team, Toppin has everything he needs to have a good career year in 2024.