NBA Finals 2017: LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and what's really going on

Sportskeeda was joined by NBA Analyst and an upcoming star in ESPN over in the US, Amin Elhassan to break down the NBA Finals so far.

Stephen Curry

The NBA Finals this year may be over before it even truly begins. The Golden State Warriors have lived up to their hype as going in as favourites and now stand on the cusp of winning their second NBA title with a 3-0 lead going into tomorrow’s do-or-die Game 4 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For most part, LeBron James and crew have failed to make a real mark on the finals and even though there were hints of a resurgence in the first three and half quarters in Game 3, a certain Kevin Durant changed the whole outlook with a late burst that pushed the Cavaliers to a position from where they now have to achieve the near impossible.

So what really didn’t go right for the Cavaliers? To discuss this Sportskeeda was joined by renowned NBA Analyst and an upcoming star in ESPN over in the US, Amin Elhassan.

In an in-depth look at the ongoing finals, the 36-year-old felt that more than anything, the pace of the game in the final has hurt the Cavaliers.

”Control of pace has been the biggest factor deciding the games,” quipped Elhassan. “As we've seen in the first two games, the Warriors have dominated the pace of play to the tune of almost 110 possessions per game, by far the two fastest games LeBron has ever played in his postseason career. If the Cavs hope to have any chance, they have to bring the tempo of the game slower and limit the Warriors from getting out in transition.”

The mantra worked in the third game as the Cavaliers on the home court had a six-point lead heading into the last three minutes. But the Warriors’ superiority shone through again as they raced to a four-point win by the time the final buzzer was sounded.

James, his legacy and comparisons to Michael Jordan

LeBron James

LeBron is a phenom. There is no other way of putting it. The Cleveland native is appearing in his seventh straight NBA Finals having three rings in his past six tries (two with the Heat and one with the Cavs last year).

He could and rather should be counted amongst the greatest players to have ever played the game of basketball. However, for many like me fear that his greatness might not be recognised till long after his retirement.

Ever since he has stepped on the hardwood, the ‘King’ has always drawn comparisons to the great Michael Jordan. Every miss has resulted in millions of households around the US as well as the world saying “MJ would have nailed that”. Heralded as the “next big thing” James has more than held up his side of the bargain. The new star NBA wearing the number 23 shirt for many has been as good as the old.

Recently, the comparisons were again blown open when James overtook Jordan on the leader board for the most points scored by a player in his career in the NBA Playoffs.

Is this comparison really justified? Elhassan certainly thinks so.

“I think it’s fair to compare them. Each great player has his own path, and there is no one standard to be held to. Jordan was 6 for 6 in the Finals, but he also lost three times in the first round, 3 tiems in the second round and twice in the Conference Finals.

“In other words, we never hold him accountable for those "failures" to advance to a Championship the way we do LeBron's four (soon to be five) Finals losses.

As to who he would pick if he were to start a franchise today, Elhassan doesn’t shy away from that answer either.

“As far as which player I would pick, I think it would depend on the era of play. I think if we were playing in the 90s, I'd go with Jordan, and if we were playing in today's game, I'd take LeBron.”

LeBron has the most to gain, Durant has the most to lose

Kevin Durant

It’s interesting to note how the script in the NBA has changed. Around seven years back when Lebron James quit Cleveland to form his ‘super team’ in Miami, he was the quintessential villain in the NBA circle and Dirk Nowitzki-led Dallas Maverick’s win against the Heat in 2011 was revered by many as the kind of social justice that James’ plans were met with.

Six years later and he is the good guy who came back to deliver the NBA Championship to his hometown. The tables have turned and he is the saviour against the newly assembled super team at Golden State.

And fighting against all odds, Elhassan feels that James has everything to win here in the finals and has a shot of emboldening his legacy even further.

“Obviously if LeBron were to defeat this Warriors team, it would be a massive accomplishment, and for my money, the biggest upset in NBA history. While Durant would benefit from adding a ring to his resume, and Curry would benefit by finally being a Finals MVP, neither of those feats would measure up to the rarefied place that LeBron would enter if he were to win.

“Having said that, if LeBron loses, I don't think it would impact his legacy as much as it would Durant, who left a contending team in OKC for a better opportunity to win a ring.”

The Durant effect and the MVP?

The way Durant has played in the first three games of the Finals, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t walk away with both the NBA Championship as well as the MVP for the Finals. However, is he the one that makes Golden State tick? Is Curry not the best player in either team as Scott Pippen said a week back? We are talking about the MVP here of two of the last three regular seasons. The man who made the three-point shot look like another trick up the sleeve of a teenager.

Speaking of the same, Elhassan says, “This might seem counterintuitive, especially given Durant might win Finals MVP, but Curry makes life so much easier for everyone else by simply being on the floor. His gravity makes defending the Warriors a much tougher proposition, and while I still think GSW would win without him, his impact is immeasurable.”

The other factors

Andre Iguodala

While the spotlight will be on the stars, every Batman in the NBA needs a Robin and that could be his teammates or the coach. In the end, of course, NBA is known as a “coach’s league”.

Elhassan weighs in over here as well, “For Golden State, the play of JaVale McGee and Andre Iguodala are key. The above the rim athleticism and activity of McGee, the decision making and IQ of Iguodala, and the defensive energy brought by the two of them really boost Golden State's bench. On the other end, Tristan Thompson and JR Smith need to play well for the Cavs to have a shot. Thompson has to be a pest on the boards and Smith has to find his stroke for Cleveland to have any shot.”

And on the coaches?

“Both are young coaches (relative to their experience) who have shown great aptitude in game planning and adjustment. I am biased toward Kerr since I worked for him for three years in Phoenix, and I know firsthand the kind of impact he makes on an organisation, not just with his basketball intellect, but also his ability to set and maintain a culture of cooperation and positivity.”