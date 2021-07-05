NBA Finals 2021 Player Analysis: Here's what Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to do to ensure Milwaukee Bucks are victorious

After eight star-studded years with the Milwaukee Bucks, two-time MVP of the league Giannis Antetokounmpo has never had a better opportunity to immortalize himself in NBA history once and for all.

An All-Rookie pick, five-time All-Star, four-time All-Defensive team member, most improved player and Defensive Player of the Year, Antetokounmpo has won just about every individual accolade a star can. However, he was yet to reach the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks until this year.

After extending his contract with the organization prior to the season, the Greek put to bed any rumors circulating that he may leave and put his full focus into finally leading this Milwaukee Bucks team to greatness.

Now, he is only four wins away from completing his mission.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's role on the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Miami Heat with ease

Giannis Antetokounmpo has quickly progressed into one of the most dominating players in the NBA and one of the greatest players in the Milwaukee Bucks' history. Ever since his first All-Star call-up, the onus has been on him to take this side to greatness after half a century of waiting for another chip.

There are few players ever to play in the league who can do what he does on both sides of the court with his wingspan and undoubted athleticism.

Antetokounmpo has grown into becoming the Milwaukee Bucks' leader on both ends of the court, averaging over 22 points per game over the past five years, as well as one steal and one block for the past six. He is an efficient shooter who knows how to get to his spot and has immense faith in his teammates.

Jrue Holiday speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo's leadership from the sideline during the last couple games of the #NBAECF presented by AT&T. #ThatsGame #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV Game 1 is Tuesday at 9 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/DEFu2fddCP — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

Even when he was sidelined for games five and six against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was there on the bench willing on his teammates and offering advice when necessary.

Although he is usually a quieter leader than others, he has certainly shown his vocal side and may well have to continue this into the Finals if he is still injured.

Nevertheless, he is the kind of player who will not sit around and wait to be fully fit. He will do everything he can to be out there with his teammates considering the road he and they have been on to get here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks last two games against the Atlanta Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been utterly dominant throughout the NBA playoffs, averaging 28 points, 12.7 boards and 5.2 assists. As a result of the Milwaukee Bucks steamrolling the Miami Heat in their first-round matchup, the Greek hardly had to exert himself after game one.

He was unstoppable in the paint, grabbing 15 rebounds per game and had a +/- of 11.5 when on the floor in that series.

Facing the Brooklyn Nets in the semi-finals, Antetokounmpo had to step up his game, though, against a much tougher opponent. In that round of the postseason, only two players averaged more points than the 26-year-old with 31.9 per contest and he grabbed the second-most rebounds of any player (12.9).

40 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, all on the road in a Game 7.



Yeah, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up too. pic.twitter.com/pVYi1rE0iJ — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) June 20, 2021

Leading the Milwaukee Bucks into the conference finals was paramount to the superstar, but his efforts to effect the outcome of their series with the Hawks were halted by a knee injury in game four.

Antetokounmpo would not return to the floor as his teammates picked up the slack in his absence and it is currently unknown if he will be ready to return for game one.

Although the 6'11" forward has the skillset to take over a game, the Phoenix Suns will look to force Giannis Antetokounmpo to take three-point shots and get him to the line. In the playoffs so far, he has shot at just 18% from downtown and only made half of all his free-throw attempts, of which he takes eight per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's key responsibilities against Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo has struggled considerably from the free-throw line in the playoffs

First and foremost, Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to improve his free-throw shooting under pressure. Of course, it is impossible to re-create the kind of atmosphere players feel in a packed arena in training and the Greek is known to work tirelessly from the line in practice.

But if the Milwaukee Bucks are going to overcome the Phoenix Suns, they can't allow their opponent an easy option on defense to just hack the Greek at any opportunity.

This is what it sounds like in Barclays Center when Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the free throw line tonight. pic.twitter.com/T8COLQUM7V — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 20, 2021

Aside from fixing his free-throw shooting, Milwaukee Bucks fans will hope Antetokounmpo takes fewer three-point efforts considering his recent struggles.

He is one of the most unguardable players in the paint and needs to focus on the best aspects of his game, which are getting to the rim and shrugging off smaller defenders in the post.

He will also have to continue the stellar defense he has added to his game over the last few seasons. Antetokounmpo was once again voted into the NBA's Defensive Team of the Year and his capabilities as a help-defender and as a shot blocker will be essential in stopping the Phoenix Suns' array of scorers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra