NBA Finals 2021 Player Analysis: Here's what Jrue Holiday needs to do to ensure Milwaukee Bucks are victorious

Jrue Holiday has been pivotal for the Milwaukee Bucks in their run to the 2021 NBA Finals. He has been excellent in complementing the team's two leading stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, at both ends of the floor.

Holiday averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game during the regular season and earned a spot in the NBA All-Defensive first team. The Milwaukee Bucks were highly impressed with his performances and offered him a four-year extension worth up to $160 million.

2020-21 NBA All-Defensive teams:



First team: Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday



Second team: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Kawhi Leonard — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2021

Jrue Holiday has repaid that faith with stellar performances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He has played a massive role in helping the Milwaukee Bucks make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need Jrue Holiday to be at his absolute best yet again to help them win their second-ever NBA title when they lock horns against the Phoenix Suns.

On that note, let's analyze what role Holiday will need to play in the NBA Finals and how he could help the Bucks win the series.

Jrue Holiday's role with the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday dons multiple roles for the Milwaukee Bucks at both ends of the floor. At the defensive end, which is one of his best strengths, he is generally tasked with guarding the opposition's best players.

That allows the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to be more efficient in offense. That creates a good balance for the team, as it becomes difficult for opponents to match them at both ends of the floor.

In offense, Jrue Holiday dons the role of a playmaker and a third-scoring option. He can also space the floor for his teammates to attack the paint and isn't afraid to get to the rim himself, giving the Milwaukee Bucks' offense a dynamic look.

Holiday is given more responsibility to make things happen at the offensive end when Middleton and Antetokounmpo are injured or off the floor.

Jrue Holiday's performances in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

Jrue Holiday has been phenomenal in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He is averaging 17.6 points, 8.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest across 17 games in the postseason so far. His performances with each passing series make one think if he is the missing piece that prevented the Milwaukee Bucks from making deep playoff runs

Holiday's performances in round one against the Miami Heat were absolutely imperious. He was highly effective at both ends of the floor and stuck to his role brilliantly in the four games the two teams played.

He averaged 15.3 points, 9.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game during that series. He was key in limiting Jimmy Butler's threat, which was a key reason why the Milwaukee Bucks swept the Heat.

In a sterner round-two series against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, Jrue Holiday averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest across seven games. It wasn't an easy series for the Milwaukee Bucks and for Jrue Holiday overall. But he made some clutch plays at both ends of the floor in some of the matches, which proved key in the eventual outcome of the series.

JRUE HOLIDAY DRAINS THE TRIPLE 🔥



Game 7 coming down to the wire on TNT! pic.twitter.com/osXnUCdMbw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021

In Game 3, he hit the go-ahead game-winner to help the Milwaukee Bucks avoid falling behind 0-3 in the series. In the series-deciding Game 7, Holiday guarded Kevin Durant in the Nets' last possession, forcing the latter to air-ball a jump-shot attempt that could have given the Nets the lead and potentially the series.

Jrue Holiday guarding Trae Young

The Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks was probably Jrue Holiday's best in the ongoing NBA Playoffs. He averaged 22 points, ten assists and five rebounds per contest, stepping up in the last two games in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He scored 20+ points in four of the six matches and also guarded Trae Young, the Hawks' best player, with great effect to help the Milwaukee Bucks reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

That Game 6 was been an absolute master class on defense from Jrue Holiday.



He’s was everywhere - wreaking havoc on the Hawks offensive game plan.



Dude scored 27 points and dished out 9 assists - but somehow may have been more impactful on defensive end. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 4, 2021

Jrue Holiday's key responsibilities against Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals

Jrue Holiday might have a lot on his plate during the NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns, especially with Giannis Antetenkounmpo's availability still uncertain, at least for the first few games. Holiday will have to step up his game offensively, as he did against the Atlanta Hawks, to make sure the Milwaukee Bucks do not lack the edge in the absence of their two-time league MVP.

It won't be easy, though, as the Phoenix Suns have been one of the best defensive teams during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Holiday will have to make sure he is sharp with his playmaking along with scoring, which could be key in the Milwaukee Bucks overcoming the Suns' stubborn defense.

Jrue Holiday's biggest task will be at the defensive end, though, where he will be up against the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Suns' backcourt duo has been terrific all season and will carry most of the threat offensively for Monty Williams' team. Holiday will have to avoid letting them get to their spots and space or have looks to create opportunities for their teammates.

He will also have to make sure not to get into foul trouble, especially against Chris Paul, who is excellent in drawing fouls. Jrue Holiday will have to replicate the kind of job he did against Jimmy Butler in the series against the Miami Heat.

Limiting Paul and Booker will be key, as they are exceptional with their playmaking and scoring abilities. It will be Jrue Holiday's biggest test so far. He hasn't backed down from any challenge thus far and is expected to deliver once again to help the Milwaukee Bucks clinch the 2021 NBA title.

