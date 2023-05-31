NBA Finals 2023: 3 key matchups to keep an eye on during Nuggets vs Heat

On May 29, the Miami Heat booked their spot in the NBA Finals, where they will be facing off against the Denver Nuggets for a chance to be crowned champions. Both teams have shown incredible fortitude to get to the final hurdle of the postseason, and neither will want to leave empty-handed.

On paper, the Denver Nuggets are clearly the better, more talented team. However, so were the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, yet somehow, the Miami Heat dispatched both of them.

With that in mind, we shouldn't count out Erik Spoelstra's team too early, especially given their never-say-die attitude when their backs are against the wall. Of course, playoff basketball usually comes down to two things: matchups and adjustments.

So, while it's too early to predict any adjustments, we can certainly look at some of the key battles we will witness when the NBA Finals get underway on June 1.

#1. Nikola Jokic vs. Bam Adebayo

A former two-time MVP vs. a four-time All-Defensive second-team big man. The battle between Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo will be one for the ages.

Jokic is incredibly good at dictating the pace of play when operating in delay sets on the perimeter, but Adebayo's lateral quickness means he will have no problem guarding away from the rim.

When the Denver Nuggets look to get Jokic into the post, Adebayo will be comfortable playing with physicality. When the Miami Heat run their elbow actions with Bam Adebayo orchestrating the offense, Nikola Jokic will feel confident in taking away the rim.

As such, these two-star big men are going to have a significant impact on the NBA Finals. Whichever player figures out a way to gain the edge will likely dominate their matchup on a nightly basis. So, while Nikola Jokic has the talent and skillset advantage, Bam Adebayo has the versatility and mobility advantage.

#2. Jimmy Butler vs. Aaron Gordon

Throughout the Denver Nuggets' run to the NBA Finals, Aaron Gordon has emerged as one of their more reliable defenders. However, Jimmy Butler will pose a whole new type of problem that Gordon will need to deal with.

Unlike most wings in the NBA, Butler does the majority of his work inside of the paint or on pull-up jumps from mid-range. As such, Gordon will need to be prepared to defend through the contract and fight over (or under) screens if he wishes to stay in front of the Miami Heat star.

"Love the challenges," Aaron Gordon said. "I'm here to do whatever my team asks (of) me and that's that. They're asking me to guard these guys and make it difficult on them. I'm here to do that."

Jimmy Butler has arguably been the most impactful player in the playoffs this season, right alongside Nikola Jokic. So, Aaron Gordon will need to bring his A-Game if he wants to try and slow down a player that thrives on physical battles with a high-level opponent.

#3. Jamal Murray vs. Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent has been a surprise star of the Miami Heat's playoff run as he continues to prove teams wrong for allowing him to go undrafted in 2018. However, Jamal Murray has been on a mission for the past few months and is arguably playing the best basketball of his career thus far.

Both guards like to get downhill off screens or pull up from deep when they find pockets of space - and both like to play a tough brand of defense. While these two guards aren't seen as a primary battle to watch, there is a very real chance the winner of this matchup will have a significant impact on which team finds itself controlling the momentum of the series.

So far, Gabe Vincent has overcome every obstacle in his way, but the Jamal Murray roadblock might be one step too far.

