NBA Finals 2023: Combined starting 5 from Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat

Now that we know who will be competing in the NBA Finals, we can begin to look forward to some amazing positional battles. From the big-man duel between Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jokic to the wing battle between Jimmy Butler and Aaron Gordon, this will be a great series.

Furthermore, it's nice to see two teams who haven't been tipped as championship material figure things out along the way and earn their spot in the NBA Finals. However, the Miami Heat have the experience advantage over the Denver Nuggets, and that could play a legitimate part in the outcome of this battle.

Yet, while we wait for the actual basketball to get underway, it's always fun to play the thought exercise of which players would comprise a combined lineup. With that being said, here's what we've got.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Point Guard: Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Right now, we're seeing the best version of Jamal Murray. The Denver Nuggets point guard is playing with purpose and passion as he looks to help guide his team to a championship and kickstart what they believe could be a dominant era.

In 15 playoff games so far, Murray has provided 27.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.5. rebounds while shooting 52.7% from two-point range and 39.8% from deep. It's those types of numbers, along with his ability to break down a defense off the dribble, which has seen Murray overcome some stern tests throughout the playoffs.

Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

Slightly edging out Max Strus, we have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope taking the starting shooting guard position. Since joining the Denver Nuggets, KCP has been a huge contributor to their rotation and has impressed throughout their postseason.

Currently, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 56.9% shooting from the field and 41.1% shooting from deep.

As a legitimate three-level scorer and solid wing defender, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fits the mold as an ideal role player on a contending team - something which he's embraced throughout recent years.

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Jimmy Butler continues to prove that he's one of the most underrated stars in the NBA. Having put the Miami Heat on his back for stretches of the postseason, he will be the player the Denver Nuggets are most concerned with containing.

If Butler is healthy and playing his best basketball, he will be a surefire candidate for the 2023 NBA Finals MVP award, but first, he needs to continue performing at the level we've seen from him throughout the first three rounds.

In 17 playoff games so far, Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 35.6% from deep.

Power Forward: Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

I'm bending the rules a little bit here because Bam Adebayo is the Miami Heat's starting center. However, if we're choosing the best-combined lineup, there is no world where he should be part of the starting rotation.

A versatile big man on both ends of the floor with solid playmaking, a quick first step, and a proven track record as an elite defender. Adebayo is a difficult player to anticipate, which makes him a nightmare for opposing bigs to try and guard.

Given how the Miami Heat like to utilize Bam Adebayo's playmaking by having him initiate the offense, the Nuggets will likely try throwing multiple different looks at him in an attempt to slow him down.

Center: Nikola Jokic

Is Nikola Jokic the best player in the NBA right now? A lot of people think so, and to be honest, they're probably not wrong. An incredible passer, rebounder, scorer, and rim protector - sometimes, it's hard to find weaknesses in Jokic's game.

As such, the Denver Nuggets will enter their NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat confident in the fact that they boast the best player. During this playoff run, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game on 55.2% shooting from two and 47.4% shooting from deep.

Erik Spoelstra will use all of his basketball nous to develop a scheme that can stop such a versatile weapon, and even then, that might not be enough.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes