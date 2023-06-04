NBA Finals 2023: Who are the WAGs of Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets players

With one game down in the NBA Finals, it'll be interesting to see how the series pans out for the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat.

As both teams are locked-in the rest of the way in the finals, it usually means less family time for the players. With how crucial a finals is for an NBA player, they make sure to mention the signifcant other in their lives when all is said and done.

Here are the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of notable players from the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets:

Kevin Love and Kate Block

After dating for almost six years, Miami Heat's Kevin Love and Sports Illustrated model Kate Block finally tied the knot on June 2022. Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates were invited to their wedding, such as LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson.

The couple had their first interaction in 2015, when they were both set up by a photographer that already did shoots on them individually.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ande McKenzie Caldwell-Pope

Denver Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is married to McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, while also having two children, KJ and Kenzo Caldwell-Pope.

The couple first met in Dallas, Texas, as Kentavious was with his colleagues when they ran next to each other in a lounge, resulting in an instant connection. The couple dated for three years and got married on June 11, 2016.

Kyle Lowry and Ayahna Cornish Lowry

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry met Ayahna Cornish Lowry when they were both in Philadelphia's Cardinal Dougherty High School. The two found basketball as their bond and passion together, resulting in 12 years of dating and finally getting married in 2014.

Ayahna was a promising basketball talent from high school to college, but it all came to an end after she suffered an unfortunate ACL injury.

Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is reportedly in a private relationship with Kaitlin Nowak as the couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlights.

They were seen in attending Super Bowl LIV together (2020). According to an article written by Ashley Vega for The Sun, Kaitlin studied at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Nowak is a model, influencer, and entrepreneur.

Nikola Jokic and Natalija Jokic

Before getting married on October 25, 2020, Denver Nuggets' Nuggets' Nikola Jokic was with Natlija Macesic since 2013. The couple started dating back in high school and have never let go since.

When Nikola Jokic started his career in the NBA, Natalija moved in with him as they bought a small home in Denver.

On September 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world, naming her Ognjena.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic explains hand gesture with daughter, as seen after the Game 1 Finals win against the Miami Heat

Following the Game 1 win, Nikola Jokic was seen making a gesture with his right finger pointing towards his left palm. The live broadcast then shows his daughter doing the same hand gesture while being carried by his wife.

“It’s just a song that we sing, and she likes it,” Jokic said. “It’s just a song that we sing. It’s not a big deal, but she likes it. And I just want to have some connection with her.”

Jokic spoke to the media after the game and gave an explanation regarding the made hand gesture with his daughter.

