NBA Finals: The Cavaliers are sailing in a sinking boat

The Cleveland Cavaliers are sailing in a sinking boat. Can they turn things around against the Golden State Warriors?

Parvesh Taneja CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Jun 2018, 09:05 IST

LeBron James and the entire Cleveland Cavaliers team are passing through hard times, and they are failing to sail their boat.

Despite the huge and unreal performance in game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers were outscored by the Warriors in overtime by 10 points. In game 2, they were outscored by 19 points. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made a record nine three-pointers in an NBA Finals game.

This season has been great for LeBron James, and he has delivered exceptional results, yet the Cavaliers as a whole have struggled in the playoffs. The entire postseason, they have really struggled to make their way to the NBA Finals to lift the championship trophy.

In round 1, their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series was against the Indiana Pacers, who took their game to next level and forced a game 7. The Cavaliers closed the series at their home court by defeating them, but the Pacers played really well throughout the series.

In round 2 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavaliers swept them, defeating them 4-0. LeBron James had several monstrous performances during this series, including a buzzer beater to win game 3.

Coming to round 3 and their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, both the teams were so determined to make their way to the NBA Finals. The Celtics were the #2 seed while the Cavaliers were the #4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics performed exceptionally well and forced a game 7, which is when they lost to Cavaliers and the Cavaliers became the first team to make their way to the 2018 NBA Finals.

Now down 2-0 to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the question has arisen.

Will their sinking boat, through all the storms, manage to reach the shore, or will they drown?

Let's not forget the fact that King James has outshined everyone with his unreal performance throughout the season and has carried his team on his shoulder to reach the NBA Finals.

Let the time decide.