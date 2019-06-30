3 Burning questions for Kawhi Leonard heading into NBA free agency

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto Raptors to their maiden NBA championship

Kawhi Leonard is the most coveted player heading into the 2019 NBA free agency. His performances with the Toronto Raptors in the regular season as well as in the playoffs has been just astonishing.

Kawhi led the Raptors to their maiden NBA championship on the back of a historic playoff run that saw the Raptors beat the reigning champions Golden State Warriors 4-2 in 6 games. Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 24 playoff games, playing a career-high 39 minutes.

It was these performances that earned Leonard the NBA Finals MVP as well. With Leonard out to be a free agent this season, let's discuss 3 burning questions that everyone has been talking about as far as Kawhi's impending free agency is concerned.

#3 Will Kawhi be able to stay fit in the coming years?

Kawhi Leonard has dealt with a big injury before

Kawhi Leonard is arguably the best player in the NBA right now, coming off one of the most historic playoff runs we have seen in a long time. He was fit this year, fighting off niggling injuries in the final few games of the playoffs and played every game. But will he be able to stay fit in the coming years?

Kawhi is expecting a 4-year $140 million deal with whichever team he ends up signing a new contract with. But as we have seen in the past, during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Kawhi has had a problem with injuries, particularly the ankle injury he suffered during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in 2017.

He sat out the entire 2017-18 season except for 9 games and this issue flared up to such a point that Kawhi Leonard, who was expected to be the next Tim Duncan and lead the franchise for the years to follow, asked for a trade from the franchise.

He is very particular about his medical staff and another big injury, which can happen at any time, could change the course of the franchise he is at. Kawhi is at his peak now and his fitness levels need to be at his best. While at the Raptors, Kawhi showed no indications of any effects of his injuries, but another long term injury could possibly change his career. Just ask Kevin Durant.

