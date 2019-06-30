NBA Free Agency 2019: 5 Power Duos that can kick start the next NBA Dynasty

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are apparently looking to team up

The 2019 NBA free ggency is almost upon us, with the free agency officially beginning on 30th June 6:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST) instead of the usual July 1st, 12:00 AM ET. That is when free agents can officially sign with the teams that have been courting them through the off-season.

Superstars such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker, among others, are expected to test the free agency waters and are courting massive offers to join a new team and start their own legacy.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 player dups that should team up in this off-season, looking to start their own NBA dynasty and become the next team to beat in the NBA next season.

#5 D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle at the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets are a premier free agent destination this season

The Brooklyn Nets have become one of the teams this off-season that top free agents have been looking at for joining and forming a new super team. Brooklyn Nets have a projected $67 million in cap space and a young squad full of role players that are ready to contribute, as seen in their run to the playoffs last season.

If the Nets are unable to land their top targets in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, their best chance is reuniting D'Angelo Russell, who is now a restricted free agent, with Julius Randle, who is also a free agent in demand this season.

D'Angelo Russell put up a career year last season, as he got his maiden All-Star call up on the basis of it. After Caris LeVert went down, Russell took it upon himself to lead the Nets to their first postseason since 2014-15.

He played 81 matches last season, the most in his career, averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds in 30 minutes a game. He also had a career high 43% field goal percentage and 37% from 3, a stark improvement from his usual career numbers and he is in for a big raise this season.

Julius Randle too was a superb player for the New Orleans Pelicans in his single season there. The Pelicans were out of the reckoning for the playoffs once Davis was benched due to his trade request, but that did not stop Randle from putting up his best numbers in his young career.

The 24-year-old averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, spacing the floor well too, shooting 34% from the 3. He was one of the best players on that Pelicans roster and even though he was not a good player on the defensive end, he will be in line to get a massive pay raise.

The Nets have the money to put the two of them together and with a great cast of players that surround the two, they can lead the franchise back to their glory days. Both the players are ready to step up into bigger and better roles and can do that with the Nets.

