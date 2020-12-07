NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 Most prominent players still available on the market

The short offseason before the 2020-21 season has already seen teams completing a plethora of deals. Some monumental trades involving superstars have been executed, max extensions have been signed, and key role players have been scooped up in NBA free agency.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 Key available players

All rosters will take shape over the course of training camp. But in case some teams feel that they still don't have enough firepower heading into the new campaign, several prominent names are still available on the market. Acquiring talent through NBA free agency will be the most economical option, especially for contenders, and here are the five best players yet to sign a contract with any team.

#1 Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas

Very few players have managed to have a lasting impact in the NBA despite a tremendous size disadvantage, and Isaiah Thomas is one such name. The two-time All-Star has been on a decline ever since his hip issues surfaced in 2017. However, it's still hard to forget just how good the 5'9 guard was for the Boston Celtics during the 2016-17 season.

Thomas has regularly mentioned over the past few days that he has finally put his fitness issues behind him and is ready to compete at the highest level. Though he would be a defensive liability, IT could be a high-impact scorer off the bench for any team willing to roll the dice on him in NBA free agency.

#2 Jeremy Lin

Advertisement

Jeremy Lin (right)

Having failed to strike a deal with any team in NBA free agency in 2019, Jeremy Lin moved to China and represented the Beijing Ducks in the CBA. After averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Ducks, Linsanity is looking to return to the NBA.

Lin last played for the Toronto Raptors and although he wasn't too efficient from the field, he could still hold his own as a defender. That's a vital trait for any contender and with several top teams still finalizing their rosters, don't be surprised if Lin finally manages to crack the NBA free agency code.

#3 Andre Roberson

Andre Roberson

Advertisement

Back in the middle of the 2017-18 season, OKC Thunder seemed set to occupy one of the top three seeds in the West. They were in touching distance of the second-seeded Golden State Warriors. A huge reason behind this was Andre Roberson's Defensive Player of the Year caliber performances.

HBD Andre Roberson!

Check out some of @FlyDre21's best blocks on All-Stars pic.twitter.com/DZ4v3cuav1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 5, 2020

After a freak injury and two years of rehabilitation later, Roberson is no longer the same athlete. Yet, he showed flashes of the same dexterity in the NBA bubble. He doesn't offer much on offense, but in case a team needs to shore up its defense, Roberson could be a shrewd acquisition via NBA free agency.

#4 Shabazz Napier

Shabazz Napier

Advertisement

One of the few pass-first point guards in the league, Shabazz Napier has only recently found his footing and is too young to be without a suitor in NBA free agency. A fairly average shooter of the ball, Napier can drive to the rim efficiently and act as the secondary ball-handler on most teams. He managed 4.7 assists and 10.3 points per game while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washinton Wizards last season.

#5 Jordan McLaughlin

Jordan McLaughlin

The only restricted free agent on this list, Jordan McLaughlin showed immense creativity and shooting accuracy last season despite his 5'11 frame. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-20 while only turning the ball over once per game.

There is seemingly a dispute between McLaughlin and T-Wolves over the length of his contract. In case those talks break down, he will be an exciting young prospect with a decent upside for rebuilding teams to consider in NBA free agency.

Also read: NBA Free Agency 2020 - The case for and against a franchise signing Isaiah Thomas this offseason