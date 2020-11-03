NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 possible destinations for Fred VanVleet going into the 2020-21 season

Fred VanVleet is one of the biggest names available in the NBA Free Agency 2020. The Toronto Raptors player has been the subject of NBA trade rumors since early 2020 as he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will demand a huge contract from franchises.

5 possible destinations for Fred VanVleet in NBA Free Agency 2020

Fred VanVleet started his career with the Toronto Raptors and has improved in every single statistical category since his rookie year. From averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game, he is now averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Needless to say, he has spent a lot of time honing his skills, and his game has improved a lot as a result of the same. Unsurprisingly, this massive improvement has led to several teams chasing him in free agency.

Fred VanVleet Could Command $25M-$30M Per Season In Free Agency https://t.co/QsmeE5LkvG — RealGM (@RealGM) December 3, 2019

Let us take a look at 5 possible destinations for Fred VanVleet.

#5. New York Knicks

Fred VanVleet at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have been the favorites to draft Fred VanVleet ever since his free agency began. The team hasn't had success in decades and are hoping that the potential addition of VanVleet will improve their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Pistons, Knicks and Suns to reportedly chase Fred VanVleet in free agencyhttps://t.co/uR1aMFBnTs — Sportando (@Sportando) August 24, 2020

The franchise desperately needs a premier point guard, and working under new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could be extremely beneficial for VanVleet. Under Tom Thibodeau's guidance, Derrick Rose managed to become the youngest MVP in NBA history. Thibodeau has experience coaching point guards and he could get the best out of VanVleet.

#4. Chicago Bulls

Fred VanVleet and Bulls guard Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls haven't tasted glory since Michael Jordan retired in 1998, and certain decisions in the NBA Free agency 2020 can certainly get them where they need to be.

The Bulls have been looking for a point guard ever since they traded Derrick Rose in 2016. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan wants a floor general like VanVleet in his roster so that his star shooting guard Zach LaVine wouldn't need to initiate the team's offense every time they have possession.

The Toronto Raptors star has also shown an improvement in basketball IQ and his ability to hit clutch shots. LaVine has had multiple clutch performances in his short career and having two clutch guards in the roster will certainly help Chicago in the eastern conference.