NBA Free Agency 2020: The case for and against the LA Lakers signing DeMar DeRozan this off-season

DeMar DeRozan has been linked with several teams this off-season, as per numerous NBA Trade Rumors in this regard. In the aftermath of the contentious Kawhi Leonard trade to the Toronto Raptors, many expected DeRozan to be the next face of the franchise. However, things have only gone in the opposite direction, and despite averaging great numbers during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, reports suggest that DeMar DeRozan could be on the move during the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020, possibly to the LA Lakers.

As of day, do you believe that DeMar DeRozan will be a member of the San Antonio Spurs next season? #GoSpursGo — Air Alamo (@AirAlamo) October 24, 2020

In this regard, an anonymous agent spoke to The Athletic and said:

"DeMar doesn't like San Antonio and doesn't want to be there."

A bevy of NBA rumors have speculated about the next possible destination of DeMar DeRozan. Among several teams like the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, the latest to join the fray for the services of the player are the defending champions, LA Lakers.

In this article, we'll take a look at both why the LA Lakers need to acquire DeMar DeRozan in the upcoming NBA Free Agency 2020 and why they shouldn't..

NBA Free Agency 2020: Why the LA Lakers should sign DeMar DeRozan this off-season

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is a bonafide scorer. Even after shifting teams, DeRozan's numbers did not drop in any stats category.

He has been one of the most consistent players in the league in terms of games played and scoring. He hasn't had any major injury issues and has played over 60 games each season, starting every game he has played since his rookie year in the competition.

Advertisement

During the LA Lakers' 2020 title run, it was quite evident that the team needed a third option after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When asked about the same, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said:

"I really believe our third option on this team, with the many many weapons we have, is the open man."

If the LA Lakers sign DeMar DeRozan this off-season, he could be their much-sought-after third reliable scoring option. He has many tricks up his sleeve in offense, and his 20+ points-per-game contribution could certainly help the LA Lakers make another title run.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Why the LA Lakers should refrain from signing DeMar DeRozan this off-season

DeMar DeRozan vs Trailblazers

With Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on the floor along with LeBron James, the LA Lakers frontcourt is one of the best in the league; however, the team tends to struggle from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

One of the biggest issues that afflicted the LA Lakers during their 2020 postseason was their three-point shooting.

Players like Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided the LA Lakers with key three-pointers last season, an aspect of the game DeRozan massively struggles in.

Lakers have interest in trading for DeMar DeRozan, per @KevinOConnorNBA



Spurs would get Kuzma and Danny Green pic.twitter.com/fz1JVGDmbx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

According to a report by Kevin O'Connor, the LA Lakers are considering giving up Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan in an exchange with the San Antonio Spurs. If that happens, the LA Lakers would have diminished three-point shooting prowess.

That is because DeRozan averages 0.1 three-pointers made on 0.6 attempts per game, with 20% shooting from the three-point line. His abysmal three-point shooting would severely inhibit the LA Lakers' ability to space the floor. DeRozan is a decent inside scorer, but the LA Lakers aren't looking for someone with that skillset.

DeMar DeRozan has also faced criticism for his inability to score in clutch moments for his teams and for his below-par defense. If DeRozan, who has never been on a deep playoff run, were to play with the defending champions, he'll need to defy expectations and improve his clutch shooting and defense, something that seems unlikely to happen.