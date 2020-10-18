After the end of the 2019-20 NBA season, teams around the league are looking in all directions to bolster their roster, with the NBA Free Agency 2020 being one of them. This year's class of free agents are some of the more underrated players in the NBA, with many being able to potentially even contribute to a championship team.

Out of all these players, here is our list of the top 5 shooting guards that teams can go after this off-season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 shooting guards available this off-season

For this list, we will be taking the skill and ability of the players into account, apart from their contributions to the different teams they have been a part of up until now. With that in mind, let's get started.

#1 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan could be a second or third option on a winning team.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs not being able to make the NBA Playoffs this year, DeMar DeRozan has still proven himself to be a productive player.

The 31-year-old has scored over 20 points per game during this past season and could offer a lot more. On a contending team, Demar DeRozan has the potential to be the second or the third option, and will be hoping the right team comes calling for him during this NBA free agency.

#2 Avery Bradley

Avery Bradley has proven what he can do during this past season.

During the 2019-20 regular season, Avery Bradley was a key piece for the dominant LA Lakers. And while he refused to play for the team during the postseason, his value will hardly be diminished.

Bradley is an elite defender and was a big reason behind the LA Lakers' resilient outside defense. What's more is that the 29-year-old can space the floor, which would be valuable to any NBA team.

Should Avery Bradley decide to opt out of his player option, he could well be the most sought-after shooting guard during NBA Free Agency 2020.

#3 Joe Harris

Joe Harris is one of the premier shooters in the NBA.

Joe Harris is unquestionably one of the best shooters in the NBA right now. But what many don't see is his underrated defense, as the 29-year-old has locked down some of the best players in the NBA at times.

He isn't ball-dominant, and his playstyle and abilities would suit almost every team from around the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris execute the brilliant play to secure the win and your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/ACyNrxgNh7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 25, 2019

Given his performances, he is in line to get a serious raise on his current wages, and there will certainly be countless teams ready to comply during this offseason.

#4 Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley has been unleashed in Minnesota.

While Malik Beasley struggled to prove himself with the Denver Nuggets, the 24-year-old has been incredibly impressive with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beasley showed his incredible ability, scoring a little over 20 points per game while shooting over 40% from behind the arc. While the incredibly small sample size of 12 games may inflate the numbers a little, the potential is undeniably there.

With performances like this in mind, there will undoubtedly be a plethora of teams desperate to sign Malik Beasley during this NBA free agency.

#5 Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be an attractive prospect for many this offseason.

It will be Bogdan Bogdanovic's first-ever NBA free agency after his rookie contract recently completed with the Sacramento Kings.

The 28-year-old has proven he can be an important player on a winning team, and so, many will likely go after the signature of Bogdanovic during this NBA free agency.

But with the Kings reportedly ready to match any offer, it will be tough to pry the player away from Sacramento this offseason.

