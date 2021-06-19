NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 reasons why LA Lakers should pursue Kyle Lowry this offseason

6-time All-Star Kyle Lowry is scheduled to become a free agent in the 2021 NBA offseason. He will not be happy with the way the Toronto Raptors ended the season.

The Raptors finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, although the season had its fair share of positives as well. In particular, it was the development of the Raptors’ young core, including the likes of OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr., that kept the franchise in good stead.

Pascal Siakam also had a highly successful season, although he is expected to be out for the first couple of weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Regardless, for Kyle Lowry, it appears as if he has achieved everything that he could at the Toronto Raptors, including the NBA championship that he led the franchise to alongside Kawhi Leonard, who is currently threatening to do the same for the LA Clippers.

In this article, we look at thee reasons why the LA Lakers should pursue Lowry in free agency during the offseason.

Lakers' failed pursuit of Kyle Lowry looms large as they face time without Anthony Davis https://t.co/jOekIAfKe9 — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) May 31, 2021

NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 reasons why the LA Lakers should pursue Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been heavily involved in recent NBA rumors, with a number of playoff contenders and elite teams looking to sign the veteran as a potential starter.

The LA Lakers are known to be long-term admirers of Kyle Lowry’s skills, and have recently been linked with a potential move for him as well. In this article, we look at three reasons why the LA Lakers should go into the market for Lowry.

#3 Kyle Lowry would be an upgrade on Dennis Schroder

A potential sign-and-trade deal involving Dennis Schroder makes perfect sense for all the parties involved. Through such a deal, Schroder will get an increased team role alongside Fred VanVleet.

That is simply not a possibility at the LA Lakers, with both LeBron and AD playing for the franchise. Schroder did produce 15.4 points and 5.8 assists, but came up with mixed performances during the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Kyle Lowry will be a much-needed upgrade on Dennis Schroder for the Lakers. He produced an average of 17.2 points and 7.3 assists in the 2020-21 season and is playing in a young roster, having peaked with the Raptors with the Championship that he won in 2019.

Kyle Lowry recently suggested that he will be looking to move if a high-money contract arrives, something the Lakers might only be able to do if they move on some of their own assets. Lowry said the following about his future:

“To be honest with you, my family will be a major factor in this,” Lowry said. “And also, money talks, and years talk, and all that stuff. Let’s be real. I play this game for the love of the game but at the end of the day, I want to make sure my family is still taken care of for generations and the time to come. Even though they are now, I wanna continue to be able to do that for my family, and when I pass away, my family (is taken care of).

With LA Lakers showing a long-term interest in Lowry and their need to bring in reinforcements at the guard position, going in for Kyle Lowry in the offseason makes perfect sense.

#2 Kyle Lowry’s ability to lead the Lakers on his own

The Lakers looked set to cruise to the playoffs and were favorites to win the championship towards the beginning of the season. However, long-term injuries to Lebron James and Anthony Davis meant that the they were left with a severe lack of offensive creativity, with a number of role players also falling short throughout the season.

Kyle Lowry poured in 37 points in a win at Staples, his highest scoring game since Jan. 20, 2018.



Do the Lakers wish they had pushed harder to acquire Lowry?



You couldn’t blame them if they did, @ekoreen writes ⤵️https://t.co/m2uMkXosGs — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 3, 2021

A player in the mold of Kyle Lowry will not only mean the presence of a bonafide leader with championship pedigree, it will also allow the Lakers to rest their other two superstars in order to have them fresh for the more crucial parts of the season.

Additionally, the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker should also benefit from the presence of Lowry, who is entering the latter stages of his career and should view the Lakers as an opportunity to win more championships.

#3 Signing Lowry will give LA Lakers more financial and trade flexibility

The LA Lakers had inquired about Kyle Lowry’s availability during the March trade deadline as well. A potential sign-and-trade involving Schroder also allows the LA Lakers to acquire Lowry without letting go of their other assets.

The likes of Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell have all been linked with a move, and acquiring Lowry will allow the LA Lakers to bring in more reinforcements at other positions, or stick to their current roster to a huge degree. The LA Lakers going in for Kyle Lowry, therefore, makes sense on multiple fronts.

The LA Lakers have multiple assets they can use to acquire new players.

Having exited in round 1 of the playoffs, the LA Lakers will be looking at the likes of Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers as their biggest rivals next year. Acquiring Lowry gives them an opportunity to rest their major stars, with Dennis Schroder’s mixed end to the season effectively making a new point-guard one of the biggest needs for the LA Lakers during the coming offseason.

