Starting at 6:00 pm Eastern Time on June 30th, NBA free agency kicks off. Here is a breakdown of all the signings that have happened thus far.

List of all signings from 2023 NBA free agency:

* Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors

* Caris LeVert has signed a two-year, $32 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers

* Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Coby White agrees to three-year, $40 million deal to remain with the Chicago Bulls

* Taurean Prince signs a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the LA Lakers

* Kyle Kuzma signs a four-year, $102 million deal with the Washington Wizards

* Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Damion Lee signs a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Bruce Brown signs a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers

* Jerami Grant signs a five-year, $165 million contract to remain a member of the Portland Trail Blazers

* Troy Brown has signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves

* Reggie Jackson has signed a two-year, $10.25 million deal with the Denver Nuggets

* Jevon Carter signs a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls

* Chimezie Metu signs a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Georges Niang agrees to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers

* Kyrie Irving signs a three-year, $126 million deal to remain with the Dallas Mavericks

* Khris Middleton agrees to a three-year, $102 million contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks

* Jacob Poeltl inks a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Raptors

* Cam Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $108 contract with the Brooklyn Nets

* Tre Jones signs a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs

