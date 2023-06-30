Create

NBA Free Agency 2023 live tracker: All major deals that have happened so far

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jun 30, 2023 23:14 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
NBA Free Agency 2023 live tracker: All major deals that have happened so far

Starting at 6:00 pm Eastern Time on June 30th, NBA free agency kicks off. Here is a breakdown of all the signings that have happened thus far.

List of all signings from 2023 NBA free agency:

* Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors

* Caris LeVert has signed a two-year, $32 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers

* Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Coby White agrees to three-year, $40 million deal to remain with the Chicago Bulls

* Taurean Prince signs a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the LA Lakers

* Kyle Kuzma signs a four-year, $102 million deal with the Washington Wizards

* Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Damion Lee signs a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Bruce Brown signs a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers

* Jerami Grant signs a five-year, $165 million contract to remain a member of the Portland Trail Blazers

* Troy Brown has signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves

* Reggie Jackson has signed a two-year, $10.25 million deal with the Denver Nuggets

* Jevon Carter signs a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls

* Chimezie Metu signs a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns

* Georges Niang agrees to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers

* Kyrie Irving signs a three-year, $126 million deal to remain with the Dallas Mavericks

* Khris Middleton agrees to a three-year, $102 million contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks

* Jacob Poeltl inks a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Raptors

* Cam Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $108 contract with the Brooklyn Nets

* Tre Jones signs a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...