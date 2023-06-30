Starting at 6:00 pm Eastern Time on June 30th, NBA free agency kicks off. Here is a breakdown of all the signings that have happened thus far.
List of all signings from 2023 NBA free agency:
* Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Golden State Warriors
* Caris LeVert has signed a two-year, $32 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers
* Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns
* Coby White agrees to three-year, $40 million deal to remain with the Chicago Bulls
* Taurean Prince signs a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the LA Lakers
* Kyle Kuzma signs a four-year, $102 million deal with the Washington Wizards
* Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Phoenix Suns
* Damion Lee signs a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns
* Bruce Brown signs a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers
* Jerami Grant signs a five-year, $165 million contract to remain a member of the Portland Trail Blazers
* Troy Brown has signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves
* Reggie Jackson has signed a two-year, $10.25 million deal with the Denver Nuggets
* Jevon Carter signs a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls
* Chimezie Metu signs a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns
* Georges Niang agrees to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers
* Kyrie Irving signs a three-year, $126 million deal to remain with the Dallas Mavericks
* Khris Middleton agrees to a three-year, $102 million contract to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks
* Jacob Poeltl inks a four-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Raptors
* Cam Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $108 contract with the Brooklyn Nets
* Tre Jones signs a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs