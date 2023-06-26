NBA Free Agency 2023 start time: When does it officially start?

The draft is over and now the attention turns to the 2023 NBA Free Agency, which is around the corner. It will commence on Friday, June 30th, 2023, at 6 pm ET. Players will be allowed to negotiate deals with teams that are interested in their services. They will officially be able to sign their deals after July 6th, 12:01 am ET.

This year's free agency consists of some top names in the NBA. All-Stars Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Khris Middleton, Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green headline this year's free agency. Harden is reportedly expected to decline his $36 million player option, so he is yet to become a free agent like many others.

That list includes other prominent names like Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart are yet to decide their plans to opt-in or become unrestricted free agents. It will be a busy summer for these players and their respective teams.

With the new CBA contract coming into play, salary cap flexibility for big market teams will get hampered by over-the-top payrolls. Franchises with cap space in the market could spice things up by offering a handsome deal and shifting the balance across the league.

It could be a significant summer for all parties involved as players look to maximize their earnings before the new CBA rules are in effect while front offices look to stay under the two tax aprons.

2023 NBA Free Agency could be unpredictable

Several contenders have seen core pieces enter the 2023 NBA Free Agency this summer. Meanwhile, others have committed a big chunk of salary to their superstars, leaving them handicapped with only veteran minimum deals to fill out their roster spots and a $5 million mid-level exception.

The Phoenix Suns are one of those teams this summer. They committed $162 million to their top four Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. The Suns reportedly don't plan to move either of their stars and create room to add top role players.

Their scouting department is expected to be heavily busy, scouting players willing to sign for the veteran minimum deal. The Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers have some key players from their current core entering the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

All their prospects are heavily coveted, so they have their tasks cut out in negotiating the best deal possible and continuing their pursuit of winning a chip. This is where it could get interesting and unpredictable.

With some top names like Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, among others, having full rights to test their market, it isn't guaranteed that they will return to their franchises. Some seem unlikely to sign elsewhere, but it's been an unpredictable offseason, so nothing seems guaranteed in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

