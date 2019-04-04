×
NBA Free Agency: 3 All-Stars that will turn down the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20   //    04 Apr 2019, 05:26 IST

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards

After failing to lure a second All-Star to play alongside LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing a pivotal offseason. A disappointing 18/19 season has proved that the Lakers cannot win with just James, and the teams 2020 playoff hopes will depend on their ability to sign a second star in the coming months.

The 2019 pool of free-agents is perhaps the strongest in NBA history, although the Lakers will face immense competition from a number of rivals, who are also looking to secure the league's biggest talent.

Nevertheless, the Lakers still have a real shot at landing a player such as Kyrie Irving, however, here are three individuals that will turn down the opportunity to link up with LeBron James this summer.

#3 Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted agent this summer, and at 29, the Splash brother has a huge call to make on where he will spend the peak years of his career. Thompson has been with the Warriors since being drafted by the team back in 2011, and despite being part of one of the best teams in NBA history, some have urged Thompson to leave in order to secure a bigger role on a rival team.

Nevertheless, Thompson himself is believed to be more than happy with his current role on Steve Kerr's team, and Ethan Strauss of The Athletic has reported that a summer exit is unlikely:

While Thompson has indicated an interest in remaining a “Warrior for life,” his return cannot just be taken for granted. Still, the expectation within and outside the Warriors is that Klay isn’t leaving. This is why you don’t hear about any team besides the Lakers gearing up for the Summer of Klay.

Thompson is expected to command a five-year deal worth around $190 million, and while the Lakers have the salary room to add the five-time All-Star, it seems as though the franchise is facing an uphill battle due to Thompson's preference to remain with Golden State.

1 / 3 NEXT
