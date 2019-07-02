×
NBA Free Agency: 3 centers that may join the Boston Celtics in the next week

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
106   //    02 Jul 2019, 09:04 IST

DeMarcus Cousins is among the veteran bigs that the Boston Celtics could sign in the coming week
DeMarcus Cousins is among the veteran bigs that the Boston Celtics could sign in the coming week

Ahead of free agency, the Boston Celtics opted to trade their starting center Aron Baynes. The 32-year-old had played a vital role with the team since signing back in 2017, although the Celtics were believed to be keen on bringing in OKC's Steven Adams

However, acquiring Kemba Walker ended any talk of them taking on the remaining two years of Adams' huge deal and Boston has subsequently brought in Enes Kanter on a two-year $10m contract.

Although he has somewhat improved recently, Kanter's defense is notoriously poor and it's unlikely he'll feature regularly as part of Brad Stevens' starting five. With that in mind, the Celtics are likely to add another big man in free agency to bolster their options, so here's a look at three potential signings who may head to Boston in the coming week:

#3 JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee enjoyed a strong season in Los Angeles with the Lakers
JaVale McGee enjoyed a strong season in Los Angeles with the Lakers

Despite offering solid production from the Golden State Warriors' bench in back-to-back championship-winning seasons, JaVale McGee continued to receive more than his fair share of insults from the NBA's fanbase. 

However, after joining the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, McGee immediately flourished in a more prominent role and the veteran center was arguably among the biggest steals of the 2018 offseason. In return for his veteran's minimum salary, JaVale averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

The 31-year-old is once again expected to be available on a basement deal and while not his greatest strength, he's a much more capable defender than Kanter. McGee's offense has also improved in recent years and the former Golden State man has the potential to average a double-double with the Celtics.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics DeMarcus Cousins Willie Cauley-Stein NBA Players NBA Rumors
