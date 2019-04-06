NBA Free Agency: 3 possible destinations for Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez has re-found his form with the Chicago Bulls

Going back just a few months ago, Robin Lopez's future in the NBA looked to be in serious doubt. Despite only recently turning 31, Lopez had been increasingly been viewed as a 7 ft relic, whose game had aged poorly due to the NBA's embrace of position-less basketball.

Entering the All-Star break, he was averaging just 15 minutes per game, and NBC Sports described Lopez as a 'one-dimensional center who offers very little versatility and next to nothing defensively'.

However, since the break, Lopez has found regular minutes in Chicago's rotation, and he has been dominant in the post. He has reached at least 20 points in three of his last nine games, most notably dropping 29 on the Knicks during just 30 minutes of action.

The veteran has also been working hard to develop a shot from range, and while it is still a work in progress (23%), it is not hard to see why Lopez has a reputation for being a great presence in the locker room.

The center's current contract with the Bulls is due to expire this summer, and Lopez is likely to be available on a much lower deal than his current 4-year $54 million deal. So, here are three franchises that should be interested in pursuing the soon-to-be free agent.

#3 Golden State Warriors

Lopez fits the veteran profile that Golden State seeks in centers

When talking about the Golden State Warriors' success, many note the team's ability to shoot the ball from three, and Steve Kerr's preference for a position-less lineup. However, during their recent success, the team has always had a well-travelled center.

Zaza Pachulia began the trend, and since his departure, the Warriors have utilised both JaVale McGee and Andrew Bogut.

With DeMarcus Cousins set to leave this summer, the Warriors may move further away from a traditional starting center than ever before, however, Lopez fits the profile of a player that could make an impact from the bench.

