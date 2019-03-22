NBA Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Los Angeles Lakers should avoid this summer

Jimmy Butler is expected to test the market this summer

After completing the signing of LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers expected to quickly lure a second star. However, Paul George refused to even meet with Lakers management, instead opting to sign a new contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Lakers also failed to pull off deals for players such as Kawhi Leonard.

The Lakers inability to add a second star has resulted in the team once again missing out on the playoffs, although there is no doubting that the organization will up their search to secure a second All-Star this summer. A host of All-Star free-agents have been linked with a move to Los Angeles, although here we will look at three that the Lakers should avoid.

#3 Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic was this season named to the All-Star team for the first time

Nikola Vucevic was linked with a trade to the Lakers ahead of the 2019 trade deadline, although the center eventually stayed in Orlando to see the season out with the Magic. Despite the Magic struggling for consistency on the court, Vucevic has been one of the Eastern Conferences best players of the season, averaging 20.6 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. All of those tallies are career highs, and the Montenegrin was last month rewarded with a first All-Star call-up.

After establishing himself as one of the best centers in the NBA this season, Vucevic will be looking for a salary rise in the offseason, and he is likely to see a significant increase upon the $12.7 million that he is earning for the current season.

After retaining him back in February, Orlando appears to have plans to keep Vucevic on board this summer, and the Lakers may have to offer a near max deal to secure his signature. Vucevic would undoubtedly be a great addition to the roster, however, his probable wage demands make him a free agent to avoid.

